Pataks Meal Kit Madras 313G
Product Description

  • Madras Meal Kit with Tomato, Mustard and Whole Spices.
  • Whole spices for fragrance and aroma, Patak's spice paste for depth of flavour, and a sauce to finish off the curry.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Hot & spicy
  • Includes Patak's spice paste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 313g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Purée, Tomatoes (7.5%) [contains Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Concentrated Tomato Paste (6%), Ground Spices (5%) [Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric (0.6%), Cumin (0.6%), Spices, Fenugreek, Black Pepper (0.3%), Ginger], Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Tamarind Pulp [Water, Tamarind, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Sugar, Salt, Whole Spices (1%) [Mustard Seeds (0.3%), Dried Red Chilli (0.3%), Curry Leaf (0.2%), Black Peppercorns, Cloves], Maize Flour, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Powder (0.3%), Dried Crushed Red Chilli (0.2%), Garlic Powder, Black Mustard Seeds (0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add:
  • 400g fish + vegetable oil (1tbsp) + water (50ml)
  • 20 minutes Cooking Time
  • Step by step:
  • 1 Spices
  • In a pan gently fry the whole spices in 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil for 20 seconds.
  • 2 Paste
  • Add the Patak's spice paste and water, gently simmer until the water is evaporated.
  • 3 Sauce
  • Stir in the sauce and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Add dice fish to the sauce and gently simmer for 3-4 minutes lid closed or till fish is cooked.
  • Why not try a vegetarian alternative with aubergine and lentils!
  • This Product Must Be Cooked.

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 156g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z. o.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa,

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the base. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

313g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 519kJ/125kcal810kJ/195kcal
Fat 8.4g13.1g
of which saturates 0.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate 8.8g13.7g
of which sugars 5.2g8.1g
Protein 2.0g3.1g
Salt 1.5g2.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best curry sauce

5 stars

It's amazing and so easy to use.

