Pataks Meal Kit Madras 313G

Best curry sauce
It's amazing and so easy to use.
Water, Onion Purée, Tomatoes (7.5%) [contains Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Concentrated Tomato Paste (6%), Ground Spices (5%) [Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric (0.6%), Cumin (0.6%), Spices, Fenugreek, Black Pepper (0.3%), Ginger], Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Tamarind Pulp [Water, Tamarind, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Sugar, Salt, Whole Spices (1%) [Mustard Seeds (0.3%), Dried Red Chilli (0.3%), Curry Leaf (0.2%), Black Peppercorns, Cloves], Maize Flour, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Powder (0.3%), Dried Crushed Red Chilli (0.2%), Garlic Powder, Black Mustard Seeds (0.1%)
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 156g
313g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|519kJ/125kcal
|810kJ/195kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|13.1g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|8.8g
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|8.1g
|Protein
|2.0g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|2.3g
