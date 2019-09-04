Pataks Meal Kit Tikka Masala 313G

Must buy
Didn’t put the spices in but lovely spicy curry sauce and in depth flavour. Beautiful kit
Water, Onion Purée, Single Cream (10%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Paste (8%), Tomatoes (5%) [contains Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Ground Spices (3%), Sugar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Turmeric (1.5%), Tamarind Pulp [Water, Tamarind, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Modified Maize Starch, Whole Spices (1%) [Cumin Seeds (0.3%), Dried Red Chilli (0.3%), Green Cardamom (0.2%), Dried Bay Leaves (0.1%), Dried Fenugreek Leaf (0.1%)], Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Ground Cashew Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Fenugreek Leaf (0.1%), Cumin Seed (0.1%), Dried Coriander Leaf, Mustard Powder
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.
Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 156g
313g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|Energy
|584kJ/141kcal
|911kJ/220kcal
|Fat
|10g
|16g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|7.6g
|Protein
|2.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.6g
|2.5g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019