Pataks Meal Kit Tikka Masala 313G

Pataks Meal Kit Tikka Masala 313G
£ 2.69
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • Tikka Masala Meal Kit with Cream, Tomato and Spices.
  • Whole spices for fragrance and aroma, Patak's spice paste for depth of flavour, and a sauce to finish off the curry.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Rich & creamy
  • Included Patak's spice taste
  • Great taste 2017
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 313g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion Purée, Single Cream (10%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Paste (8%), Tomatoes (5%) [contains Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Ground Spices (3%), Sugar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Turmeric (1.5%), Tamarind Pulp [Water, Tamarind, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Modified Maize Starch, Whole Spices (1%) [Cumin Seeds (0.3%), Dried Red Chilli (0.3%), Green Cardamom (0.2%), Dried Bay Leaves (0.1%), Dried Fenugreek Leaf (0.1%)], Maize Flour, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Ground Cashew Nuts, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Fenugreek Leaf (0.1%), Cumin Seed (0.1%), Dried Coriander Leaf, Mustard Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add:
  • 2 chicken breast (diced) + vegetable oil (1tbsp) + water (50ml)
  • 20 minutes Cooking Time
  • Step by step:
  • 1 Spices
  • Fry the spices in vegetable oil for 20 seconds.
  • 2 Paste
  • Add the Patak's Spice Paste and water, simmer until the water is evaporated. Add the chicken and simmer until sealed.
  • 3 Sauce
  • Stir in the sauce and simmer for 15 minutes or until the meat is cooked through.
  • The whole red chilli is hot. Leave out for a milder curry.
  • Why not try a vegetarian alternative with paneer and vegetables?
  • This Product Must Be Cooked.

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2, Average serving size: 156g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o. o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the base. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

313g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving
Energy 584kJ/141kcal911kJ/220kcal
Fat 10g16g
of which saturates 1.6g2.5g
Carbohydrate 7.8g12.2g
of which sugars 4.9g7.6g
Protein 2.4g3.7g
Salt 1.6g2.5g

Must buy

5 stars

Didn’t put the spices in but lovely spicy curry sauce and in depth flavour. Beautiful kit

