Paw Patrol Cupcake Mix 183G

- Sponge Mix with A Blue Icing Mix and Edible Paw Patrol Decorations. Includes 10 Cup Cake Cases.
- With coloured icing mix and edible decorations
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 183G
Sponge Mix (54%) [Fortified Wheatflour (Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Glucose-Delta-Lactone, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour], Icing Mix (44%) [Icing Sugar, Maltodextrin, Trehalose, Spirulina Concentrate], Waferettes (2%) [Edible Wafer Paper (Potato Starch, Water, Olive Oil), Fondant Icing Sugar (Sugar, Glucose Syrup), Humectant (Sorbitol), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Spirulina Extract, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins)]
- Contains: Wheat
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End: see top of pack.
Produced in the UK
- You will need
- 1 medium egg
- Semi-skimmed milk
- Bun tray
- Water
- For the Cupcakes...
- Make sure a grown up helps you when baking.
- Get an adult to turn the oven on to 180ºC (160ºC Fan) / Gas Mark 4.
- 1 Put your cupcake cases in a bun tray, ready for later.
- 2 Empty the contents of the sponge mix sachet into a large bowl, add 1 medium egg and 30 ml (2 tbsp) cold semi-skimmed milk.
- 3 Mix them all together and whisk for about 1 minute, until the mixture is lovely and creamy.
- 4 Carefully share the sponge mixture between the 10 cupcake cases.
- 5 Bake in the centre of the oven for 12 to 15 minutes until risen and golden brown.
- 6 Take them out of the oven and leave them to cool down completely.
- For the Icing...
- 1 Make your icing by putting the icing mix in a bowl and add 10-15ml (2-3 tsp) of water.
- 2 Mix carefully until the icing is thick but still pourable (add a few more drops of water if you need to).
- 3 Using a spoon divide the icing equally between the cooled cupcakes and smooth with the back of the spoon, then add the waferettes to decorate and complete your cupcakes!
- We have given you these instructions as a guide only as oven performances will vary.
This pack makes 10 cupcakes
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL.
- www.symingtons.com
- www.pawpatrol.com
183g ℮
|Typical Values
|(Baked as directed) per 100g (Baked)
|(Baked as directed) per cupcake (24g) (Baked)
|Energy
|1458kJ
|350kJ
|-
|346kcal
|83kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.0g
|15.1g
|of which sugars
|48.2g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.10g
|This pack makes 10 cupcakes
|-
|-
