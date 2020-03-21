By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Doughnut 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1360kJ 326kcal
    16%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars14.1g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1889kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Doughnut with Vanilla Flavour Creme Filling (16%), White Icing (9%) and Small Oreo® Cocoa Cookie Pieces (8%)
  • Chocolate Doughnut with Vanilla Flavour Creme Filling (16%), White Icing (9%) and Small Oreo® Cocoa Cookie Pieces (8%)
  • Made with Oreo cookie pieces & with creme filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin); Vegetable oils and fats (Palm, Coconut oil, Rapeseed oil, Palm kernel stearin(in varying proportions)); Sugar; Water; Small Oreo® cocoa cookie pieces (Wheat flour, Sugar, Vegetable oils (Rapeseed), Fat reduced cocoa powder, Glucose Fructose syrup, Wheat starch, Raising agent (Potassium carbonates, Ammonium carbonates, Sodium carbonates), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya lecithin), Flavouring); Lactose (from milk); Dextrose; Yeast; Fat reduced cocoa powder; Whole milk powder; Emulsifier (Mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, Sodium stearoyl-2- lactylate, Sunflower Lecithin, Soya lecithin); Raising agent (Potassium carbonates, Diphosphates, Calcium phosphate); Skimmed milk powder; Salt; Cornflour; Full fat soya flour; Colour (Titanium Dioxide); Flavouring; Flour treatment agent: (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya and milk. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Not suitable for home freezing. Best consumed on day of purchase. For best before, see label.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 72g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (72g)
Energy1889kJ / 452kcal1360kJ / 326kcal
Fat27.0g19.4g
Saturates13.2g9.5g
Carbohydrate46.8g33.7g
Sugars19.6g14.1g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein5.0g3.6g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

I was expecting more from Oreo

2 stars

Not as advertised in the picture from package, I haven’t feel the filling more less seen ... slightly dry in the outside... I was expecting a chocolate party my palate ...

Stale

1 stars

Buy these all the time, the change of packaging has left the donuts tasting stale. Won’t be buying again unless different packaging

chocolate? yes!

5 stars

This is so lit! its so good! i love oreos and i love chocolate!!!!!! so good! ugh thuis is great1 my dog loves chocolate!!

Kind of dry and not enough filling :(((

3 stars

Kind of dry and not enough filling :(((

