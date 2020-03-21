Oreo Doughnut 2 Pack

I was expecting more from Oreo
Not as advertised in the picture from package, I haven’t feel the filling more less seen ... slightly dry in the outside... I was expecting a chocolate party my palate ...
Stale
Buy these all the time, the change of packaging has left the donuts tasting stale. Won’t be buying again unless different packaging
chocolate? yes!
This is so lit! its so good! i love oreos and i love chocolate!!!!!! so good! ugh thuis is great1 my dog loves chocolate!!
Kind of dry and not enough filling :(((
