By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemon Drizzle Cake Kit 320G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Drizzle Cake Kit 320G
£ 1.70
£0.53/100g
1/8 of a cake
  • Energy939kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars20.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564kJ / 373kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon drizzle loaf cake kit consisting of individual sachets of lemon flavoured cake mix and lemon flavoured drizzle mix.
  • WITH ZESTY ICING MIX Just add eggs, oil & water
  • WITH ZESTY ICING MIX Just add eggs, oil & water
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Icing Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Natural Lemon Flavourings (2%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 40 minutes

    Method: Oven

    You will need: 2 medium eggs; 80ml vegetable oil; 60ml (4 tbsp) cold water; 15ml (1 tbsp) boiling water;  900g (2lb) greased and lined loaf tin.
    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.
    2. Empty the cake mix into a mixing bowl and add eggs, vegetable oil and water.
    3. Mix with an electric mixer for 2 minutes until smooth.
    4. Pour the mixture into the tin and bake in the oven for 40 minutes until risen and golden brown.
    5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before transferring on to a cooling rack.
    6. Empty the drizzle mix sachet into a bowl and add the boiling water.
    7. Mix to a smooth icing.
    6. Prick the top of the cake with a fork and drizzle the icing all over.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (60g)
Energy1564kJ / 373kcal939kJ / 224kcal
Fat15.4g9.2g
Saturates1.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate53.5g32.1g
Sugars34.4g20.6g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein4.5g2.7g
Salt0.08g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulous

5 stars

This is a lovely and very easy cake mix to use. It has a lovely lemon taste and I use for the top Lemon frosting...

Fabulous cake and easy to make

5 stars

Fabulous cake and easy to make

Poor Description/layout on web page.

1 stars

Probably nothing wrong with it, but we wanted a cake, not a kit. Its for an old lady who has no oven that she can use! So the item is absolutely useless to her, and she has had hassle getting her carer try to find an actual Cake. Suggest the word "KIT" is more prominent in the description. On my PC the word comes on the second line... easy to ignore! Maybe "KIT for Lemon Drizzle Cake" or at least "Lemon drizzle cake KIT",,, the "350 grams" is a useless, unimportant piece or information... is it before or after adding eggs oil and water and baking? INFORMATION technology!!

YUMMY YUMMY !!

3 stars

ABSOLUTELY YUMMY YUMMY !!! BEST drizzle cake I've ever tasted. Only one problem.........TOOOOOOO MORE_ISH !!!!!! Just going to have another sklice !

Great cake

5 stars

Bought this for a birthday cake (at my daughter's request for a lemon drizzle cake) and it was fabulous. I am not AT ALL a baker! But it was perfect. Give it a try you won't be disappointed!

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Mix Kit 285G

£ 1.70
£5.97/kg

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Cake Kit 502G

£ 1.70
£3.39/kg

Tesco Pure Vegetable Oil 1L

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Tesco Chocolate Sponge Cake Mix 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here