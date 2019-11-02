Tesco Lemon Drizzle Cake Kit 320G

Fabulous
This is a lovely and very easy cake mix to use. It has a lovely lemon taste and I use for the top Lemon frosting...
Fabulous cake and easy to make
Poor Description/layout on web page.
Probably nothing wrong with it, but we wanted a cake, not a kit. Its for an old lady who has no oven that she can use! So the item is absolutely useless to her, and she has had hassle getting her carer try to find an actual Cake. Suggest the word "KIT" is more prominent in the description. On my PC the word comes on the second line... easy to ignore! Maybe "KIT for Lemon Drizzle Cake" or at least "Lemon drizzle cake KIT",,, the "350 grams" is a useless, unimportant piece or information... is it before or after adding eggs oil and water and baking? INFORMATION technology!!
YUMMY YUMMY !!
ABSOLUTELY YUMMY YUMMY !!! BEST drizzle cake I've ever tasted. Only one problem.........TOOOOOOO MORE_ISH !!!!!! Just going to have another sklice !
Great cake
Bought this for a birthday cake (at my daughter's request for a lemon drizzle cake) and it was fabulous. I am not AT ALL a baker! But it was perfect. Give it a try you won't be disappointed!