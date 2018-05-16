Tesco 2Pc Microfibre Washndry

- Premium Microfiber Towels are made with a select 86/14 blend of polyester and polyamide for exceptional softness and durability
- Reinforced edges to prevent unraveling. The black stitched edges won't scratch surfaces
- Ultra soft, plush-long pile non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces
- Can be used both wet or dry (waterless), with or without chemical detergent soaps or sprays; the microfibers are especially effective at trapping grease, dust, dirt and other particles, enabling you to wipe off fingerprints and smudges with unmatched ease.
- Towel size: H45cm x W60cm
- Mitt size: H24 x W16cm
- Towel material: 86% polyester, 14% polyamide
- Mitt material: 100% polyester
- Reinforced edges to prevent unraveling. The black stitched edges won't scratch surfaces
Information
Warnings
- Keep away from fire and other direct sources of heat. Keep out of reach of children and babies.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2 x Microfibre
Safety information
Keep away from fire and other direct sources of heat. Keep out of reach of children and babies.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020