Steradent Pro White 30

Product Description
- Pro White
- In just 3 minutes thousands of micro bubbles carry the active oxygen all around the denture killing 99.9% of bacteria. Provides a powerful in depth clean working where the toothbrush can't go. Use twice daily, Steradent Pro White is formulated to fight against tough stains leaving your denture feeling perfectly clean, smooth and brilliantly white. Suitable for full and partial dentures. The formula is safe to use with your dentures and will not cause damage to metal parts.
- No. 1 brand recommended by dentists
- Restores original whiteness
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Mint fresh
- Use daily
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Caroate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Malic Acid, PEG-150, Citric Acid, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, PEG-90, Aroma, TAED, CI 28440, CI 42090
Storage
Store in cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use: For optimum cleaning results we recommend using Steradent Pro White twice a day.
- 1. Rinse denture. Place one Steradent Pro White tablet together with your denture in a glass.
- 2. Replace tube cap firmly after use.
- 3. Fill glass with sufficient hot water to cover dentures.
- Do Not Use Boiling Water Straight from the Kettle as this will Damage Dentures.
- 4. Soak for 3 minutes.
- 5. Brush and rinse denture thoroughly in water before wearing.
- 6. Dispose of the solution after use and rinse the glass.
- Restores original whiteness*
- *discolouration due to red wine, tea or coffee.
Warnings
- Warning: Keep out of reach of children, and elderly in need of care.
- For soaking denture only. Do not ingest. Harmful if swallowed. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor/physician, if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Causes serious eye irritation. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/ attention. Causes skin irritation. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Retain tube for future reference.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Safety information
- Irritant
