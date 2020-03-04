By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Steradent Active Plus 30

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Steradent Active Plus 30

Product Description

  • Active Plus
  • In just 3 minutes thousands of micro bubbles carry the active oxygen all around the denture killing 99.9% of bacteria. Provides a powerful in depth clean removing 50% more plaque than brushing alone. Use twice daily, Steradent Active Plus will leave your dentures feeling perfectly clean. Suitable for full and partial dentures. The formula is safe to use with your dentures and will not cause damage to metal parts.
  • No. 1 brand recommended by dentists
  • Removes 50% more plaque than brushing alone
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Mint fresh
  • Use daily

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Caroate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-150, Malic Acid, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, PEG-90, Aroma, CI 28440, CI 42090

Storage

Store in cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use:
  • For optimum cleaning results we recommend using Steradent Active Plus twice a day.
  • 1. Rinse denture. Place one Steradent Active Plus tablet together with your denture in a glass.
  • Replace cap firmly after use.
  • 2. Fill with warm water to cover dentures and soak for 3 minutes.
  • Do Not Use Boiling Water Straight from the Kettle as this will Damage Dentures.
  • 3. Brush and rinse denture in water thoroughly before wearing.
  • 4. Dispose of the solution after use and rinse the glass.

Warnings

  • ACTIVE PLUS Warning: Keep out of reach of children, and elderly in need of care. For soaking denture only. Do not ingest. Harmful if swallowed. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor/physician, if you feel unwell. Have this label to hand. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Causes skin irritation. Wash hands thoroughly after use. Retain tube for future reference.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Safety information

  1. Irritant
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Steradent is good for Dentures

5 stars

I soak my dentures in it. Good quality, reasonably priced.

does exactly what is written on tube

5 stars

does exactly what is written on tube

