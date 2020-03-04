Steradent Active Plus 30

Steradent is good for Dentures
I soak my dentures in it. Good quality, reasonably priced.
does exactly what is written on tube
does exactly what is written on tube
Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Caroate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-150, Malic Acid, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, PEG-90, Aroma, CI 28440, CI 42090
Store in cool and dry place.
30 x Tablets
WARNING ACTIVE PLUS Warning: Keep out of reach of children, and elderly in need of care. For soaking denture only. Do not ingest. Harmful if swallowed. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor/physician, if you feel unwell. Have this label to hand. IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Causes skin irritation. Wash hands thoroughly after use. Retain tube for future reference.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020