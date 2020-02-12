By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Spanish Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 30G

Schwartz Spanish Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 30G
£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Product Description

  • A rich and tasty recipe mix with smoked paprika, aromatic garlic and thyme for Spanish meatballs full of flavour.
  • Authentic Spanish flavour
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Ready in 35 minutes
  • 1 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Garlic (19%), Maltodextrin, Paprika, Dried Onion, Salt, Smoked Paprika (7%), Dried Red Bell Peppers (7%), Sugar, Flavourings, Marjoram, Cayenne Pepper, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Dried Orange Juice Concentrate

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Delicious with cubed roasted potatoes, sprinkled with Schwartz Mixed Herbs and Black Pepper. Add a diced pepper or tin of drained butter beans for a more hearty dish, great served with crusty bread.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1339kJ1302kJ
-318kcal312kcal16%
Fat5.0g19.4g28%
of which saturates0.8g7.9g39%
Carbohydrate50.7g9.2g4%
of which sugars18.6g6.0g7%
Fibre14.4g2.7g
Protein10.4g24.4g49%
Salt9.44g1.15g19%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Yummy

5 stars

Someone has had fun online changing the spelling on the packaging :) Great tasting dish!

Super tasty, simple to use.

5 stars

Super tasty, simple to use.

