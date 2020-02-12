Schwartz Spanish Smoked Paprika Chicken 28G
Offer
Product Description
- A rich and tasty recipe mix with smoked paprika, sweet garlic and aromatic oregano for a rustic Spanish-style chicken dish full of flavour.
- Ready in 30 minutes
- 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika (19%), Dried Garlic (11%), Salt, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Milk), Ground Fennel Seed, Oregano (3%), Bay Leaves, Black Pepper, Ground Cumin, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1450kJ
|1138kJ
|13
|-
|345kcal
|271kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|8.9g
|13%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.5g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|53.9g
|12.8g
|5%
|of which sugars
|11.1g
|9.5g
|11%
|Fibre
|18.5g
|3.6g
|Protein
|10.3g
|33.1g
|66%
|Salt
|10.00g
|1.41g
|23%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
