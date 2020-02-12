By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Spanish Smoked Paprika Chicken 28G

Schwartz Spanish Smoked Paprika Chicken 28G
£ 0.85
£3.04/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A rich and tasty recipe mix with smoked paprika, sweet garlic and aromatic oregano for a rustic Spanish-style chicken dish full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in 30 minutes
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika (19%), Dried Garlic (11%), Salt, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Milk), Ground Fennel Seed, Oregano (3%), Bay Leaves, Black Pepper, Ground Cumin, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1450kJ1138kJ13
-345kcal271kcal
Fat 5.7g8.9g13%
of which saturates 0.8g2.5g13%
Carbohydrate 53.9g12.8g5%
of which sugars 11.1g9.5g11%
Fibre 18.5g3.6g
Protein 10.3g33.1g66%
Salt 10.00g1.41g23%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

