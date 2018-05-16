By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crumpton Oaks Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle

Crumpton Oaks Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle
£ 0.85
£1.70/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with sugars and sweetener
  • Discover more at crumptonoaks.co.uk
  • Our award winning apple cider made with the finest bittersweet apples from our local orchards, including Crumpton Oaks farm in the Malvern and balanced with dessert apples for a refreshing medium dry taste.
  • Made using the finest apples
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  Our award winning apple cider made with the finest bittersweet apples from our local orchards, including Crumpton Oaks farm in the Malvern and balanced with dessert apples for a refreshing medium dry taste

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled.

Name and address

  • Aston Manor Cider Mill,
  • Stourport-on-Severn,
  • Worcestershire,
  • DY13 9QB.

Return to

  • Aston Manor Cider Mill,
  • Stourport-on-Severn,
  • Worcestershire,
  • DY13 9QB.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

