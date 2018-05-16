Crumpton Oaks Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle

Product Description
- Cider with sugars and sweetener
- Our award winning apple cider made with the finest bittersweet apples from our local orchards, including Crumpton Oaks farm in the Malvern and balanced with dessert apples for a refreshing medium dry taste.
- Made using the finest apples
- Naturally gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled.
Name and address
- Aston Manor Cider Mill,
- Stourport-on-Severn,
- Worcestershire,
- DY13 9QB.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
