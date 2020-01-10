By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs Textures Black Toaster 2 Slice

4.5(17)Write a review
Russell Hobbs Textures Black Toaster 2 Slice
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Frozen, Cancel & Reheat Functions
  • Variable Browning Function
  • Removable Crumb Tray
  - Cancel, reheat and defrost
  - 6 variable browning controls
  - Removable crumb tray
  • The Russell Hobbs Textures Toaster in stunning high gloss with matt accents has a host of features. 6 toast settings, cancel, defrost and reheat function. Removable crumb trays help keep your kitchen surface mess-free!
  • Matching Kettle Available Russell Hobbs Textures Black Kettle

Information

17 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

nice bit of crumpet

5 stars

it toasts 2 large Warburton's crumpets, without a problem, it also takes another stores extra thick 'toaster' loaf bread slices, and toasts them to perfection.

Absolutely useless. Cant fit standard size slice i

1 stars

Absolutely useless. Cant fit standard size slice into slots despite being advertised as extra wide. Whilst i understand they mean thickness of bread you would expect it to take a standard size slice( it doesn't). Setting six fills kitchen with burnt toast smoke. Can't see how this functions as a toaster whats so no stars. Will attempt to return ??????? Cant submit with no stars or would do.

Great

5 stars

It’s very good and easy to use.Nice colour and it works and does what it says it fits varied sizes of bread.

Compact little toaster

4 stars

Bought this to replace a bulky Duelli toaster as I wanted more counter space. I am quite pleased with my purchase as this toaster, which is considerably cheaper than the Duelli, has more features. It's quite stylish and my only complaint is the plastic shell, which makes it seem a bit cheap. Nice wide slots.

Looks good

4 stars

Purchased this a month ago for son as he moves into new home. Works well, easy to use and looks attractive

Toasts to prefection

5 stars

Looks smart and Toasts to exactly the correct level

Love it!

5 stars

Looks great, does what it says. No complaints here.

Good Toaster

4 stars

The bread browns evenly on each side. Several settings.

Bread doesn't quite fit..

3 stars

After reading reviews that this toaster doesn't fit 'Kingsmill' bread, I can also confirm it doesn't quite fit Medium 'Hovis' either. Not only that, it doesn't toast both sides equally. I wouldn't say this was worth £20. You're basically paying for its brand..

Looks great for the price

5 stars

I bought this toaster for my new kitchen when I moved house. It looks great for the price and it seems like a very good quality product. Fits great in my kitchen with matching kettle. I collected from my local store within 2 days, hassle free once again!

