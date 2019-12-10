By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coffee Liqueur 70Cl

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Coffee Liqueur 70Cl
£ 8.50
£12.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy490kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 979kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee flavour liqueur.
  • Rich and smooth, roasted coffee flavour, alc 20% vol.
  • Rich and smooth, roasted coffee flavour, alc 20% vol.
  • Rich & smooth
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

20% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion.
  • Serve over ice or create an Espresso Martini.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 14 servings

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy979kJ / 233kcal490kJ / 117kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap but not cheerful

1 stars

The only good thing about this liqueur is that it's cheap. However, it has a terrible taste and aftertaste so not recommended at all.

awful

1 stars

awful doesn't taste of coffee

Not for me.

2 stars

Nothing like Tia Maria, spend the extra.

not my cup of tea very bad taste not nice

1 stars

not my cup of tea very bad taste not nice

Not a good taste

1 stars

Really!!!....... spend a bit extra and get the real thing Tia Maria. This is just bad.

Delicious.

5 stars

I bought this product for a friend who has helped me and it went down very well a comfort drink lovely.

Usually bought next

O'connor's Irish Country Cream 70Cl

£ 3.85
£5.50/litre

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Irish Cream Liqueur 70Cl

£ 7.00
£10.00/litre

Tesco Amaretto Liqueur 50Cl

£ 8.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here