Tesco Coffee Liqueur 70Cl

Cheap but not cheerful
The only good thing about this liqueur is that it's cheap. However, it has a terrible taste and aftertaste so not recommended at all.
awful
awful doesn't taste of coffee
Not for me.
Nothing like Tia Maria, spend the extra.
not my cup of tea very bad taste not nice
Not a good taste
Really!!!....... spend a bit extra and get the real thing Tia Maria. This is just bad.
Delicious.
I bought this product for a friend who has helped me and it went down very well a comfort drink lovely.