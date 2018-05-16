Tesco Coconut Rum 70Cl

- Energy447kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 213kcal
Product Description
- Spirit drink made from rum with coconut flavouring.
- An intense and exotic blend of white rum & coconut flavours. alc 21% vol.
- Tropical spirit
- Selected by our spirit experts
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
14.7
ABV
21% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced and bottled in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion.
- Serve with cola or create a Pina Colada.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 14 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|895kJ / 213kcal
|447kJ / 107kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
