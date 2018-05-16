By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut Rum 70Cl

Tesco Coconut Rum 70Cl
£ 8.00
£11.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy447kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Spirit drink made from rum with coconut flavouring.
  • An intense and exotic blend of white rum & coconut flavours. alc 21% vol.
  • Tropical spirit
  • An intense & exotic blend of white rum & coconut flavours
  • Selected by our spirit experts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14.7

ABV

21% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion.
  • Serve with cola or create a Pina Colada.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 14 servings

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy895kJ / 213kcal447kJ / 107kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

