Tesco Amaretto Liqueur 50Cl

If you have a sweet tooth - lovely
Cut price, and you can tell
This is a cut price version of the well know brand- treat it as such! It is the same strength, but to me lacks the real taste- it has a vaguely chemically / artificial taste to it. For sure, at about half the price it isn't to be expected to be the same, but still I feel that this has a "cheapo" feel to it. If you are treating yourself to a nice drink, get the proper one!
IT IS VEGAN Response to comment 22/02/2020
Great taste and not very different to the original. The second comment on here refers to egg white in the ingredients but that is a recipe on the back to make Amaretto Sour,
The best of other brands
Delicious! Make nicer, tastier and smoother than any other 'shop/own' brand and at 28%. Love it
I bought this when I saw it was vegan good job I looked at the ingredients before drinking this on the bottle where it clearly states that there is one egg white in this bottle, so it’s clearly not vegan!
Love it....soo yummy
I could never afford the 'Real label' stuff so have nothing to compare it with, However, if you like Marzipan & you're partial to a drop of alcohol then try it cos it's delicious.
Superb quality - exactly like the leading brand
This tastes exactly like the leading brand. You can buy cheaper amaretto like beverages at other supermarkets but these all have diluted level of alcohol and have an artificial taste.
Perfect
This has a great taste no different from other makes and that are more expensive. Throughly recommend.