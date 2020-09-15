By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Amaretto Liqueur 50Cl

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Amaretto Liqueur 50Cl
£ 8.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy601kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Almond flavour liqueur.
  • Sweet & smooth, toasted almond flavour enveloped in spirit warmth, alc 28% vol.
  • Sweet & smooth, toasted almond flavour enveloped in spirit warmth, alc 28% vol.
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50cl

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy1203kJ / 287kcal601kJ / 143kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

lovely

5 stars

If you have a sweet tooth - lovely

Cut price, and you can tell

2 stars

This is a cut price version of the well know brand- treat it as such! It is the same strength, but to me lacks the real taste- it has a vaguely chemically / artificial taste to it. For sure, at about half the price it isn't to be expected to be the same, but still I feel that this has a "cheapo" feel to it. If you are treating yourself to a nice drink, get the proper one!

IT IS VEGAN Response to comment 22/02/2020

4 stars

Great taste and not very different to the original. The second comment on here refers to egg white in the ingredients but that is a recipe on the back to make Amaretto Sour,

The best of other brands

5 stars

Delicious! Make nicer, tastier and smoother than any other 'shop/own' brand and at 28%. Love it

I bought this when I saw it was vegan good job I l

1 stars

I bought this when I saw it was vegan good job I looked at the ingredients before drinking this on the bottle where it clearly states that there is one egg white in this bottle, so it’s clearly not vegan!

Love it....soo yummy

5 stars

I could never afford the 'Real label' stuff so have nothing to compare it with, However, if you like Marzipan & you're partial to a drop of alcohol then try it cos it's delicious.

Superb quality - exactly like the leading brand

5 stars

This tastes exactly like the leading brand. You can buy cheaper amaretto like beverages at other supermarkets but these all have diluted level of alcohol and have an artificial taste.

Perfect

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

This has a great taste no different from other makes and that are more expensive. Throughly recommend.

Usually bought next

Pepsi Max 2 Litre Bottle

£ 1.50
£0.08/100ml

Tesco Diet Cola 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Tesco Coconut Rum 70Cl

£ 8.00
£11.43/litre

Diet Coke 2L

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.59
£0.08/100ml

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here