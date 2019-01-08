Revlon 2 In 1 Paddle Dryer Rvha6475uk1

A blessing in disguise!
After struggling to find a hairdryer suitable for my hair type (Black Afro Caribbean ) My colleague from work had recommended me this hairdryer and I fell in love with it instantly after my first use. Very easy to use and simple to understand the instructions. One very happy customer!
Omg! You gotta buy this dryer
I bought this on recommendation from my cousin. Used it on my little girls’ hair and W-O-W-oo! I’ve knly used it a couple of times but if it continues working the way it has so far, then this is truly a gem. Usually blow drying involves lots of snot, tears and sweat. This time, there were no tears. This dryer is a must-have for people with curly or coily hair. Can’t rate it highly enough!
Very good with hair
Bought this have used it once but the results are top.
Simple to use
Drys hair relatively quickly without the need to use a brush or comb to assist. Gets really hot quite quickly.
What a suprise
A recommended this product and I was not disappointed.
Excellent service
Bought after I cut my hair shorter, I got on really well with it. It's quite big in your hand, but I'll get used to it. Does a great job of straightening my hair, really quickly with no frizz!
Brilliant
I bought this as I have very painful arthritis in my thumbs and find most conventional hairdryers too heavy and awkward to hold plus trying to hold a paddle brush
Love it!
I wasn't sure if this would work for me based on the reviews. I don't use straighteners and am a quick dry & go girl but this makes my hair shiny and smooth and gives me that back from the hairdresser look (even got commented on!) It doesn't take any longer than using a blowdryer and is soooo much better!
Quick and easy
Very pleased with this drier, I have neck and shoulder problems and can't keep my arms up for long without getting painful and this drier is a real help.
Not a bad buy
I bought this as a Christmas gift to myself. Good product and great that it has the dual setting. Attached brush means you don't have to have professional hairdresser dexterity and faff around with separate dryer and brush. Great buy and good price.