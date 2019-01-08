By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Revlon 2 In 1 Paddle Dryer Rvha6475uk1

4.5(100)Write a review
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • Revlon® Perfectionist 2-in-1 paddle dryer
  • 2 heat settings plus cold shot
  • Featuring ionic technology for frizz-free results
  • Dry your hair and style it at the same time with the Revlon® Perfectionist 2-in-1 paddle dryer. A two-heat drying setting plus cold shot delivers the correct conditions for your hair, while tangle-free brush bristles deliver a smooth finish. Plug in your Revlon® paddle dryer and enjoy instant, easy styling with its 2.5-metre cord. Lift your hair from the roots to create super-sleek, high-volume style while the paddle dryer's massaging ball tips help to relax your scalp.
  • A 1000W motor and ionic technology deliver high performance and frizz-free results. Choose from two heat settings plus a cold-shot button to give your hair the high-quality treatment it deserves.

Information

100 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

A blessing in disguise!

5 stars

After struggling to find a hairdryer suitable for my hair type (Black Afro Caribbean ) My colleague from work had recommended me this hairdryer and I fell in love with it instantly after my first use. Very easy to use and simple to understand the instructions. One very happy customer!

Omg! You gotta buy this dryer

5 stars

I bought this on recommendation from my cousin. Used it on my little girls’ hair and W-O-W-oo! I’ve knly used it a couple of times but if it continues working the way it has so far, then this is truly a gem. Usually blow drying involves lots of snot, tears and sweat. This time, there were no tears. This dryer is a must-have for people with curly or coily hair. Can’t rate it highly enough!

Very good with hair

5 stars

Bought this have used it once but the results are top.

Simple to use

4 stars

Drys hair relatively quickly without the need to use a brush or comb to assist. Gets really hot quite quickly.

What a suprise

5 stars

A recommended this product and I was not disappointed.

Excellent service

5 stars

Bought after I cut my hair shorter, I got on really well with it. It's quite big in your hand, but I'll get used to it. Does a great job of straightening my hair, really quickly with no frizz!

Brilliant

5 stars

I bought this as I have very painful arthritis in my thumbs and find most conventional hairdryers too heavy and awkward to hold plus trying to hold a paddle brush

Love it!

5 stars

I wasn't sure if this would work for me based on the reviews. I don't use straighteners and am a quick dry & go girl but this makes my hair shiny and smooth and gives me that back from the hairdresser look (even got commented on!) It doesn't take any longer than using a blowdryer and is soooo much better!

Quick and easy

5 stars

Very pleased with this drier, I have neck and shoulder problems and can't keep my arms up for long without getting painful and this drier is a real help.

Not a bad buy

4 stars

I bought this as a Christmas gift to myself. Good product and great that it has the dual setting. Attached brush means you don't have to have professional hairdresser dexterity and faff around with separate dryer and brush. Great buy and good price.

1-10 of 100 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

