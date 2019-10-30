By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Royal Icing 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Royal Icing 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy613kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars34.1g
    38%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1532kJ / 361kcal

Product Description

  • Royal icing.
  • Tesco Royal Icing Perfect for topping, piping and decorating your favourite bakes
  • READY TO USE Perfect for topping, piping and decorating your favourite bakes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Partially Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Titanium Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain peanuts and nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lid and stir well with a spoon before use. Replace the lid immediately to prevent the product drying out.  It begins to set within 10mins of use.  You can add boiled, cooled water to loosen or add icing sugar to thicken the consistency.

     

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1532kJ / 361kcal613kJ / 144kcal
Fat0.5g0.2g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate87.4g35.0g
Sugars85.3g34.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein1.4g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Roll Golden Marzipan 500G

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Offer

Tesco Apricot Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls Crispy 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Tesco Green Food Colouring 60Ml

£ 1.30
£0.22/10ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here