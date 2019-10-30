Tesco Royal Icing 400G

- Energy613kJ 144kcal7%
Product Description
- Royal icing.
- Tesco Royal Icing Perfect for topping, piping and decorating your favourite bakes
- READY TO USE Perfect for topping, piping and decorating your favourite bakes
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Partially Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Titanium Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain peanuts and nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove lid and stir well with a spoon before use. Replace the lid immediately to prevent the product drying out. It begins to set within 10mins of use. You can add boiled, cooled water to loosen or add icing sugar to thicken the consistency.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g
|Energy
|1532kJ / 361kcal
|613kJ / 144kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|87.4g
|35.0g
|Sugars
|85.3g
|34.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
