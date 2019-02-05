By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mexicana Original Hot Cheddar With Chilli 200G

Mexicana Original Hot Cheddar With Chilli 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar with Mixed Peppers
  • Find out more at www.mexicanacheese.co.uk
  • Give your meals a kick, Mexicana® spices up any occasion - melt over nachos, on pizza or spuds or make the ultimate cheese on toast!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 2
  • Cheddar with spicy bell and jalapeno chilli peppers
  • Dare you... it bites back!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (3%) (Water, Red and Green Peppers, Red and Green Jalapeño Peppers), Mexican Style Seasoning (Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dried Peppers, Tomato, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract, Acid: Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest consumed within 3 days of opening

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy 1644kJ/396kcal493kJ/119kcal
Total Fat31.3g9.4g
of which Saturates 18.9g5.7g
Carbohydrates4.7g1.4g
of which Sugars 0.6g0.2g
Protein 23.7g7.1g
Salt 2.0g0.6g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Spicy and delicious! Livens up omelettes, toasties

5 stars

Spicy and delicious! Livens up omelettes, toasties and great on its own too.

Changed,

1 stars

I used to enjoy this chilli cheese buI no longer will as it now tastes too processed.

