Heinz Minions Duo Pot Pasta 2 X 190G

Product Description
- Pasta shapes in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin D.
- www.despicable.me
- #DespicableMe
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
- MICROWAVE IN 1 MINUTE.
- Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
- Iron supports normal cognitive development.
- Absolutely no preservatives.
- Low sugar.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
- Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 380g
- Vitamin D supports normal bone development
- Iron supports normal cognitive development
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Pasta Shapes (46%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (42%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Acid - Citric Acid, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Heinz pasta Snap pots are a quick and tasty meal. Simply snap off a pot, heat in the microwave, pour and enjoy!
Number of uses
Serving per pot - 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- CONTACT US.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pot.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|Energy
|272kJ
|517kJ
|-
|64kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|25.0g
|- of which sugars
|4.2g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Iron
|1.1mg
|2.1mg*
|Vitamin D
|0.39µg
|0.75µg*
|*15% RI. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019