Heinz Minions Pasta Shapes 205G

Product Description
- Pasta Shapes in Tomato Sauce.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
- Iron supports normal cognitive development.
- Absolutely no preservatives.
- Low sugar.
- Eat as part of varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 205g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (47%), Pasta Shapes (41%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
205g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per can
|Energy
|225kJ
|462kJ
|-
|53kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.6g
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|21.9g
|- of which sugars
|4.3g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.6g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Vitamin D
|0.37µg
|0.75µg*
|Iron
|1.0mg
|2.1mg*
|*15%RI
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
