Tesco Choco Hoops 375G

Taste amazing
These are just as nice if not nicers than normal wheetos
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 389kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat, Sugar, Cocoa Powder (5%), Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D.
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled
375g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1643kJ / 389kcal
|493kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|76.0g
|22.8g
|Sugars
|22.0g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|5.0µg (100%NRV)
|1.5µg (30%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.1mg (100%NRV)
|0.3mg (30%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.4mg (100%NRV)
|0.4mg (30%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.8mg (30%NRV)
|Iron
|7.8mg (56%NRV)
|2.3mg (17%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 12 servings.
|-
|-
