By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Choco Hoops 375G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Choco Hoops 375G
£ 1.00
£0.27/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy493kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1643kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat hoops with a sugar and cocoa coating, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • CHOCOLATEY CRUNCH
  • CHOCOLATEY CRUNCH
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat, Sugar, Cocoa Powder (5%), Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1643kJ / 389kcal493kJ / 117kcal
Fat4.3g1.3g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate76.0g22.8g
Sugars22.0g6.6g
Fibre5.5g1.7g
Protein8.7g2.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Vitamin D5.0µg (100%NRV)1.5µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.1mg (100%NRV)0.3mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.4mg (100%NRV)0.4mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron7.8mg (56%NRV)2.3mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 12 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste amazing

5 stars

These are just as nice if not nicers than normal wheetos

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Frosted Flakes Cereal 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Tesco Rice Snaps Cereal 375G

£ 1.00
£0.27/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here