Bic 4 Colour Ballpoint Pens 3 Pack Assorted

- Change colours without changing pens - this set contains 3 types of all-in-one BIC 4 Colours medium ball pens to cover all your needs
- A great classic, the BIC 4 Colours Original pen has black, blue, red, and green ink to save space and time
- Instead of a green pen, the Fluo version has a wider 1.6 mm fluorescent yellow tip to quickly zero in on the main idea
- Or get chic with the sleek 4-ballpoint Shine pen with a shiny metallic barrel - also writes in red, blue, black, and green
- All 3 Biro pens are refillable and feature the iconic round barrel, handy pocket clip, and signature lanyard hole
- A set of 3 BIC 4 Colours pens: a BIC 4 Colours Original pen, a BIC 4 Colours Shine pen, and a BIC 4 Colours Fluo pen. The Original and Shine versions have 4 medium 1.0 mm ballpoints in blue, black, red, and green. But instead of green, the Fluo pen has a wider 1.2 mm fluorescent yellow tip. Each ballpoint writes for 2 km each and the cartridges are refillable. All feature a comfortable round barrel, lanyard hole, and pocket clip.
- In 1970, French entrepreneur Marcel Bich introduced the BIC 4 Colours Original ballpoint, a pen that could change colours in a click without changing pens. Ground-breaking then and legendary now, BIC fans around the world have been using BIC 4 Colours pens for decades. Over the years, BIC developed new variations of this classic. In this set, you get three top-rated versions: the iconic BIC 4 Colours Original pen, the sleek BIC 4 Colours Shine pen with shiny metallic barrel, and the BIC 4 Colours Fluo with a cool neon see-through barrel. The Original and Shine versions contain four medium 1.0 mm ballpoints in blue, black, red, and green. But instead of the green ink, the Fluo pen has a slightly wider 1.2 mm fluorescent yellow tip for quickly spotlighting key ideas as you write. Each ballpoint in these pens writes for 2 km each and the cartridges are refillable, so this set will last you a very long time. They all feature a wide comfortable round barrel, a lanyard hole in the signature ball tip, and a convenient clip for attaching to notebooks and pockets. As a mark of quality, the four ballpoints in all these great BIC 4 Colours pens are engineered down to the micrometre to keep the ink flow flawlessly even for fluent smudge-free writing. BIC quality at your service.
Information
Name and address
- Societe Bic,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- www.bicworld.com
Net Contents
3 x Ball Pens
