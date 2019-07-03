Tesco Salad Cream Squeezy 520G

Really nice salad cream but I wish we could buy sa
Really nice salad cream but I wish we could buy salad cream in a glass bottle. Must phase out plastic bottles
nice and tasty very reasonably priced
very good quality. easy to use
New Recipe?
Happy with the taste of this product but recently have found it to be very thin and runny...have you changed the recipe? If so I'm not impressed - if not then what is going on with it?
Excellent Value
Taste is good...a lot cheaper than branded product
GREAT TASTE
I find this product to be very tasty and very good on price and l will continue to buy this.
Great choice
Have been using Tesco’s salad cream for a while now, always used a better known brand previously. Taste is excellent in comparison and price definitely is !
Great features
I always buy this product
Tasty
Very nice
Better than Heinz
This product is better than heinz.
Great taste
Tastes great and a lot cheaper than a well known brand name. We recommend customers try it