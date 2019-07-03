Tesco Salad Cream Squeezy 520G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Salad cream.
  • SMOOTH & TANGY Delicately seasoned to lift your salads
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sunflower Oil (14%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Reconstituted Dreid Egg Yolk, Mustard Flour, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60), Flavouring, Colour (Riboflavin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 34 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

520g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy928kJ / 223kcal139kJ / 33kcal
Fat15.4g2.3g
Saturates1.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate18.2g2.7g
Sugars12.5g1.9g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Really nice salad cream but I wish we could buy sa

5 stars

Really nice salad cream but I wish we could buy salad cream in a glass bottle. Must phase out plastic bottles

nice and tasty very reasonably priced

5 stars

very good quality. easy to use

New Recipe?

3 stars

Happy with the taste of this product but recently have found it to be very thin and runny...have you changed the recipe? If so I'm not impressed - if not then what is going on with it?

Excellent Value

5 stars

Taste is good...a lot cheaper than branded product

GREAT TASTE

5 stars

I find this product to be very tasty and very good on price and l will continue to buy this.

Great choice

5 stars

Have been using Tesco’s salad cream for a while now, always used a better known brand previously. Taste is excellent in comparison and price definitely is !

Great features

5 stars

I always buy this product

Tasty

5 stars

Very nice

Better than Heinz

5 stars

This product is better than heinz.

Great taste

5 stars

Tastes great and a lot cheaper than a well known brand name. We recommend customers try it

1-10 of 13 reviews

