Hartleys Multi No Added Sugar Strawberry Jelly 6 X 115G

Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Jelly made with Sweeteners
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 690g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Gelling Agents: Locust Bean Gum; Xanthan Gum; Gellan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Colour: Anthocyanin, Flavouring, Sweeteners: Aspartame; Acesulfame K
Storage
Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.For best before end: see side of pack
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Taste even better chilled
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
- Visit our website at www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy
|14 kJ
|17 kJ
|-
|4 kcal
|5 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.10g
