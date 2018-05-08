Russell Hobbs Brita Purity Filter Kettle

great for bad water areas
I bought this kettle as it has the Brita filter as our water is so bad. I do like the kettle but when you fill it and then close the lid there is often a splash from the water container - maybe I'm filling it too high. but otherwisw very good and quick to boil.
Not bad
The concept of this kettle is great. Tea tastes better, but don't expect to make more than 2 mugs from one boil. Any more and you have to refill and boil again.
Great kettle
I used to have a kettle and a Brita water jug so when my last kettle packed up I replaced both kettle and jug with this combined kettle and am so pleased I did. It’s smaller and lighter than my old kettle and the water filters quickly so no waiting around to boil the kettle.
Kettle
Great kettle this is my second Russel Hobbs with filter looks nice easy to use Very happy
Just what I was looking for
I wanted to try out a filter kettle and I'm very happy with it. The only down side is the short lead to the plug socket.
Real scale free water
Bought this because we live in a very hard water area. Since using first time no sign of scale, clean pouring filter every time
Quick boil
We have had this a couple of weeks now. Only difference to fact and the picture is the maximum water level is not nearly as high as I the picture but otherwise very hsppy
Cool Kettle
Very happy, coffee and tea tastes better with filtter
good kettle
i bought it a month ago and its working perfertly so far that i requested one for my friend
Great idea
This kettle is perfect when living in a hard water area.