Russell Hobbs Brita Purity Filter Kettle

4.5(117)Write a review
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 22851 Brita® kettle in white
  • 1L water capacity and 0.5L hopper filter
  • Includes Brita® Maxtra filter
  • - Built in Brita filter which removes limescale from water leaving your drinks tasting better.
  • - 1 litre boil capacity
  • - 360 degree base
  • The Russell Hobbs Brita Purity glass kettle not only looks good but removes limescale from water leaving your drinks tasting better. Perfect for hard water areas, the Brita Maxtra cartridge strives to give you cleaner, clearer water by removing impurities such as chlorine, copper and lead. This kettle is for those who appreciate the perfect cuppa'.

Information

117 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

great for bad water areas

4 stars

I bought this kettle as it has the Brita filter as our water is so bad. I do like the kettle but when you fill it and then close the lid there is often a splash from the water container - maybe I'm filling it too high. but otherwisw very good and quick to boil.

Not bad

3 stars

The concept of this kettle is great. Tea tastes better, but don't expect to make more than 2 mugs from one boil. Any more and you have to refill and boil again.

Great kettle

5 stars

I used to have a kettle and a Brita water jug so when my last kettle packed up I replaced both kettle and jug with this combined kettle and am so pleased I did. It’s smaller and lighter than my old kettle and the water filters quickly so no waiting around to boil the kettle.

Kettle

4 stars

Great kettle this is my second Russel Hobbs with filter looks nice easy to use Very happy

Just what I was looking for

5 stars

I wanted to try out a filter kettle and I'm very happy with it. The only down side is the short lead to the plug socket.

Real scale free water

5 stars

Bought this because we live in a very hard water area. Since using first time no sign of scale, clean pouring filter every time

Quick boil

5 stars

We have had this a couple of weeks now. Only difference to fact and the picture is the maximum water level is not nearly as high as I the picture but otherwise very hsppy

Cool Kettle

5 stars

Very happy, coffee and tea tastes better with filtter

good kettle

5 stars

i bought it a month ago and its working perfertly so far that i requested one for my friend

Great idea

5 stars

This kettle is perfect when living in a hard water area.

