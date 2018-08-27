Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Cream

Poor toaster which burns you!!
Very bad toaster. The metal AND the plastic heat up ridiculously, burning your fingers when you get it out. The spring is poor and doesn't push the toast up enough to get it out without tipping it up. Bought because it looked nice and was a "reputable" brand. Bad decision.
Quick and easy!
This toaster looks smart and toasts bread in no time at all. Easy to operate. Well worth the money.
Matches my kettle great. Olour
Have bought Russell Hobbs products previously always satisfied with performance. Good value for money
FAULT ALREADY!!
I ONLY BOUGHT THIS TOASTER EIGHT DAYS AGO AND ALREADY IT HAS DEVELOPED A FAULT. I SHALL BE RETURNING IT TO MY STORE NEXT WEEK. VERY DISAPPOINTED AS 'RUSSELL HOBBS' IS USUALLY A GOOD MAKE. HAVE OTHER KITCHEN APPLIANCES FROM THE SAME COMPANY THAT ARE EXCELLENT. HOPE THIS IS JUST A ROGUE ITEM THAT SLIPPED THROUGH.
Great little toaster.
Looks nice and neat fits in nice with my gloss cream kitchen,this is a really fast toaster it browns in half the time of my previous toaster,super quick delivery to my local Tesco,great price too.
Pretty toaster to match my kitchen
I recently moved and bought this whole matching range from Russel Hobbs. Happy with all of it so far!
Good buy
Easy to use toaster does what it’s supposed to do,bought for 22 pounds bargain !
As desribed
This replaced an old Russell Hobbs and is just as good. Takes long slices and wide slices and does toast very fast
Star buy
A great purchase. Not only does it look fab in my kitchen but it’s super fast too.
Toaster
Bought this toaster a little while ago and to date would recommend it. Excellent products