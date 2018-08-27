By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Cream

4.5(50)Write a review
Russell Hobbs Colours 2 Slice Toaster Cream
£ 32.00
£32.00/each

Product Description

  • Defrost, Reheat & Cancel Functions
  • Lift and Look' Feature
  • Removable Crumb Tray
  • Ideally suited to a stylish kitchen, the Russell Hobbs 23334 Colours Plus two-slice toaster in cream has a handy ‘lift-and-look' feature which allows you to monitor your toast without cancelling the cycle, plus 6 heat settings. With a cream metal body and stainless-steel accents, this Russell Hobbs toaster will provide a stunning focal point in your kitchen. With black trim, knobs and buttons, plus a red indicator light, it's a classic design. This two-slice toaster has a high-lift facility, so it's easier to get smaller items, such as crumpets, from the toaster without the danger of burning your fingers. The concealed removable crumb tray makes cleaning this red toaster easy. With six heat settings for variable browning control and two wide slots, the Russell Hobbs toaster accommodates thick slices of bread, as well as bagels, scones and crumpets. The ‘lift-and-look' feature allows you to check the progress of your toast without having to cancel the toasting cycle. This cream toaster also offers useful Defrost, Reheat and Cancel functions. Matching kettle available.

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor toaster which burns you!!

1 stars

Very bad toaster. The metal AND the plastic heat up ridiculously, burning your fingers when you get it out. The spring is poor and doesn't push the toast up enough to get it out without tipping it up. Bought because it looked nice and was a "reputable" brand. Bad decision.

Quick and easy!

5 stars

This toaster looks smart and toasts bread in no time at all. Easy to operate. Well worth the money.

Matches my kettle great. Olour

5 stars

Have bought Russell Hobbs products previously always satisfied with performance. Good value for money

FAULT ALREADY!!

1 stars

I ONLY BOUGHT THIS TOASTER EIGHT DAYS AGO AND ALREADY IT HAS DEVELOPED A FAULT. I SHALL BE RETURNING IT TO MY STORE NEXT WEEK. VERY DISAPPOINTED AS 'RUSSELL HOBBS' IS USUALLY A GOOD MAKE. HAVE OTHER KITCHEN APPLIANCES FROM THE SAME COMPANY THAT ARE EXCELLENT. HOPE THIS IS JUST A ROGUE ITEM THAT SLIPPED THROUGH.

Great little toaster.

5 stars

Looks nice and neat fits in nice with my gloss cream kitchen,this is a really fast toaster it browns in half the time of my previous toaster,super quick delivery to my local Tesco,great price too.

Pretty toaster to match my kitchen

5 stars

I recently moved and bought this whole matching range from Russel Hobbs. Happy with all of it so far!

Good buy

5 stars

Easy to use toaster does what it’s supposed to do,bought for 22 pounds bargain !

As desribed

5 stars

This replaced an old Russell Hobbs and is just as good. Takes long slices and wide slices and does toast very fast

Star buy

5 stars

A great purchase. Not only does it look fab in my kitchen but it’s super fast too.

Toaster

4 stars

Bought this toaster a little while ago and to date would recommend it. Excellent products

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

