Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle Black

4(63)Write a review
Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 20413 Colours Plus kettle with 1.7L capacity
  • 3kW rapid-boil feature
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • - Fast Boil - Boils one cup (235ml) in 45 seconds.
  • - 1.7l Capacity
  • - Water Gauge
  • The stainless steel black Colours Plus kettle has a 1.7L capacity and a 3KW boil which means you can now make up to 6 cups at a time. Sitting on a 360 base, complete with cord storage, its perfect for both left, and right handed users. Helping reduce spillage, an integrated 'perfect pour' spout means no fuss, convenient brew making.
  • Matching Toaster Available Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Toaster - Black

Information

Looks good but that's all it does well.

1 stars

Difficult to open the lid it's too smooth and provides next to no grip, the kettle is also very noisy in operation. Not a good purchase, avoid it!

nice kettle

4 stars

Bought a couple of weeks ago, so far so good. Only nibble is the water gage is at the back behind the handle which makes it difficult to see.

Nice looking kettle

3 stars

Like the look but so noisy!! Like a plane taking off. If I had to fault it, it would be the water gauge. I prefer it to be on the side not under the handle. Still, at least it boils and I can have my morning coffee!!

Stylish, Reasonably priced, Good Performing kettle

4 stars

I purchased this kettle recently and am very pleased with it. A stylish addition to my kitchen with rapid boil feature which holds a reasonable volume of water. The kettle sits securely on the base and the lid pulls up at a shallow angle to allow for filling. Be aware that the handle of the kettle can be a little awkward to grip and the exterior of the kettle does remain hot for some time after boiling. Overall, a modern looking, well priced, efficient kettle from a brand that can be trusted in a great range of colours.

its ok

3 stars

...does what it says it should ,but nothing special. The spout dirties readily with any timescale in the water. It is noisy and the on/off switch feels quite flimsy. I doubt its longevity

Really good

4 stars

Boils quick, internal markersforso you can see how much to fill for small boils , with external fill level indicator . Lid is manual open, would be better with a quick release button.

looks smart

4 stars

Bought this along with the matching toaster to go in my new flat. It fits in well with the black and stainless steel theme

Great kettle

5 stars

Bought for my elderly mother who's previous kettle was too heavy. Easy to use and lightweight

Sleek

3 stars

I bought this to replace a faulty expensive kettle from Tesco. This one is half the price and apart from lots of crackling while it is in early stages of boiling it’s ok for the money. Time will tell - have had it just over a week.

Does the job, but loud

4 stars

Decent enough kettle, but living in a studio apartment you can't hear the TV in the living room with this bad boy going. Does the job though.

1-10 of 63 reviews

