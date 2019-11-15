Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle Black

Looks good but that's all it does well.
Difficult to open the lid it's too smooth and provides next to no grip, the kettle is also very noisy in operation. Not a good purchase, avoid it!
nice kettle
Bought a couple of weeks ago, so far so good. Only nibble is the water gage is at the back behind the handle which makes it difficult to see.
Nice looking kettle
Like the look but so noisy!! Like a plane taking off. If I had to fault it, it would be the water gauge. I prefer it to be on the side not under the handle. Still, at least it boils and I can have my morning coffee!!
Stylish, Reasonably priced, Good Performing kettle
I purchased this kettle recently and am very pleased with it. A stylish addition to my kitchen with rapid boil feature which holds a reasonable volume of water. The kettle sits securely on the base and the lid pulls up at a shallow angle to allow for filling. Be aware that the handle of the kettle can be a little awkward to grip and the exterior of the kettle does remain hot for some time after boiling. Overall, a modern looking, well priced, efficient kettle from a brand that can be trusted in a great range of colours.
its ok
...does what it says it should ,but nothing special. The spout dirties readily with any timescale in the water. It is noisy and the on/off switch feels quite flimsy. I doubt its longevity
Really good
Boils quick, internal markersforso you can see how much to fill for small boils , with external fill level indicator . Lid is manual open, would be better with a quick release button.
looks smart
Bought this along with the matching toaster to go in my new flat. It fits in well with the black and stainless steel theme
Great kettle
Bought for my elderly mother who's previous kettle was too heavy. Easy to use and lightweight
Sleek
I bought this to replace a faulty expensive kettle from Tesco. This one is half the price and apart from lots of crackling while it is in early stages of boiling it’s ok for the money. Time will tell - have had it just over a week.
Does the job, but loud
Decent enough kettle, but living in a studio apartment you can't hear the TV in the living room with this bad boy going. Does the job though.