Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle Cream

Used daily purchased in November last year already
Used daily purchased in November last year already broke down could not find receipt so lost out worst kettle I've had.
Basic, ill thought out and noisy
Very basic kettle with manual lid opening so need to watch out for steam if refilling when just boiled. Impossible to see how much water is in it as gauge is under handle. Noisy. Not impressed. On the plus side it looks nice!
Very light
Fab wee kettle,pours really well.looks great in my kitchen.
Nice kettle
A nice looking kettle,.easy to use. A bit on the noisy side but has a useful indicator inside to show how many cups worth of water to save over filling, saving both water and money on electricity.
Smart looking
Lovely kettle. Reasonably priced. Boils the water quickly
Quick!
Excellent kettle. Clear markers for cups inside the kettle to reduce waste, sleek and easy-to-clean design and incredibly quick to boil. Only downside is slightly noisy, but you can't have it all for that price.
Great kettle
I Bought this 2 wks a go with £10 off and it's great. Fast boiling and does just 1 cup
Great classic colour!
Great product fits in to any kitchen, works very well
just what i needed
I was reticent about this - only because the Branded kettles aren't always better. However, I am very pleased with it - very quick - I wanted a 'fast boil' and didnt realise it was so extra happy with it.
Looks good
Nice colour, boils quickly and has on Off indicator, as well as markings inside to see water levels. Marked it down one star as my last kettle had a pop up lid when button was pressed , this does not . Goes well in my kitchen and good price . Happy with product and would recommend