Russell Hobbs Colours Plus Kettle Cream

£ 32.00
Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 20415 Colours Plus kettle with 1.7L capacity
  • 3kW rapid-boil feature
  • 1-year manufacturer’s warranty
  • Great for a large family, the Russell Hobbs 20415 Colours Plus kettle has a large 1.7L water capacity and a 3kW rapid-boil feature. The cream kettle's specially designed ‘perfect-pour' spout prevent hot water spillages. In a sleek cream casing with polished stainless-steel trim, this jug kettle will look great in traditional or modern kitchens. There's an illuminated neon indicator on/off switch so you can see when it's boiling at a glance. The 3kW concealed element in this Russell Hobbs Colours Plus kettle means you can boil a cup of water in just 45 seconds, saving up to 70 per cent of energy consumption. Indicators inside the kettle show one-, two- or three-cup volumes so you can boil the amount you need. The cordless kettle's 360-degree base allows easy use for left- and right-handed users. There's also a removable, washable filter to clear out limescale. Matching toaster also available.

Used daily purchased in November last year already

1 stars

Used daily purchased in November last year already broke down could not find receipt so lost out worst kettle I've had.

Basic, ill thought out and noisy

2 stars

Very basic kettle with manual lid opening so need to watch out for steam if refilling when just boiled. Impossible to see how much water is in it as gauge is under handle. Noisy. Not impressed. On the plus side it looks nice!

Very light

5 stars

Fab wee kettle,pours really well.looks great in my kitchen.

Nice kettle

4 stars

A nice looking kettle,.easy to use. A bit on the noisy side but has a useful indicator inside to show how many cups worth of water to save over filling, saving both water and money on electricity.

Smart looking

4 stars

Lovely kettle. Reasonably priced. Boils the water quickly

Quick!

5 stars

Excellent kettle. Clear markers for cups inside the kettle to reduce waste, sleek and easy-to-clean design and incredibly quick to boil. Only downside is slightly noisy, but you can't have it all for that price.

Great kettle

5 stars

I Bought this 2 wks a go with £10 off and it's great. Fast boiling and does just 1 cup

Great classic colour!

5 stars

Great product fits in to any kitchen, works very well

just what i needed

5 stars

I was reticent about this - only because the Branded kettles aren't always better. However, I am very pleased with it - very quick - I wanted a 'fast boil' and didnt realise it was so extra happy with it.

Looks good

4 stars

Nice colour, boils quickly and has on Off indicator, as well as markings inside to see water levels. Marked it down one star as my last kettle had a pop up lid when button was pressed , this does not . Goes well in my kitchen and good price . Happy with product and would recommend

