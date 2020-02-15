Russell Hobbs Textures Black Kettle

Not the best quality for the price!
Just bought it. I think it's flimsy and it shakes on it's stand when it boils! - taking it back!
Poor kettle!
Can't use this kettle without pouring boiling water over work tops, doesn't matter at what speed you pour always a puddle underneath! We've had ours for 10-12 months and now have to spin kettle on base for it to make a connection to work!
Excellent buy
So pleased with this kettle. Like the design and colour and is lighter than my last kettle. Good value.
Russell Hobbs kettle
I bought the russell hobbs kettle because i know i can depend on their excellent quality
Good product
I bought this not expecting it to be the best kettle but it has a fast boiling time and does what I need it to.
Great price great product
bought for small kitchenette. Does everything it says on the description and looks as on the picture
Russell Hobbs
delighted with Russell Hobbs Textured Kettle as i expected
Bought as a gift
Bought it for a friend for her milking parlour, got to have a brew on those cold dark mornings on the farm. She’s very pleased with it
Easy pourer
It’s light with a good handle easy to manage and pour for someone like me with arthritic hands.
I believed the water panel lit up..it doesn't.
No matter how many times I boiled this kettle there is still a taste of what I can only describe as plastic. Also when pouring the water leaks everywhere. So disappointed. Now have to buy another kettle.