Russell Hobbs Textures Black Kettle

4.5(84)Write a review
Russell Hobbs Textures Black Kettle
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 21271 Textures jug kettle in black with 1.7L capacity
  • ‘Perfect-pour’ technology
  • Rapid-boil feature
  • The Russell Hobbs 21271 Textures kettle in black has a high-gloss finish with matt accents that will look great in any kitchen. With a 1.7L capacity, you can boil up to six cups of water at once. Its ‘perfect-pour' spout is cleverly shaped to deliver a precise stream of boiling water with no spills or drops when you stop pouring. The dual water window means you can see the level when filling up the jug from either side. The rapid-boil kettle can boil a single cup of water in under a minute, saving up to 66 per cent on energy consumption. The 360-degree base allows for both left- and right-handed use and incorporates cord storage. There's a concealed heating element and a removable, washable filter for easy cleaning. Matching toaster also available.

84 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best quality for the price!

1 stars

Just bought it. I think it's flimsy and it shakes on it's stand when it boils! - taking it back!

Poor kettle!

1 stars

Can't use this kettle without pouring boiling water over work tops, doesn't matter at what speed you pour always a puddle underneath! We've had ours for 10-12 months and now have to spin kettle on base for it to make a connection to work!

Excellent buy

5 stars

So pleased with this kettle. Like the design and colour and is lighter than my last kettle. Good value.

Russell Hobbs kettle

5 stars

I bought the russell hobbs kettle because i know i can depend on their excellent quality

Good product

5 stars

I bought this not expecting it to be the best kettle but it has a fast boiling time and does what I need it to.

Great price great product

5 stars

bought for small kitchenette. Does everything it says on the description and looks as on the picture

Russell Hobbs

5 stars

delighted with Russell Hobbs Textured Kettle as i expected

Bought as a gift

4 stars

Bought it for a friend for her milking parlour, got to have a brew on those cold dark mornings on the farm. She’s very pleased with it

Easy pourer

5 stars

It’s light with a good handle easy to manage and pour for someone like me with arthritic hands.

I believed the water panel lit up..it doesn't.

1 stars

No matter how many times I boiled this kettle there is still a taste of what I can only describe as plastic. Also when pouring the water leaks everywhere. So disappointed. Now have to buy another kettle.

