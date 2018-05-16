Dr Oetker Chocolate Chip Pudding In A Mug 65G

- Energy1231 kJ 291 kcal15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984 kJ/233 kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavoured Cake Mix with Chocolate Chips
- Dr. Oetker Pud in a Mug Chocolate Chip is a delicious sweet treat. Ready in less than 2 minutes, these quick and easy sponge puddings can be eaten straight from the mug, or poured out into a bowl and served with ice cream or custard. Just add milk.
- Delicious Chocolate Chip Sponge Pudding
- Ready in less than 2 minutes
- Just add milk
- Serves 1
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Whole Egg Powder, Wheat Starch, Egg White Powder, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers: Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 80, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya, Milk and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End see seal of sachet.
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Care
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per 125g portion (as prepared**)
|%* per portion
|Energy
|984 kJ/233 kcal
|1231 kJ/291 kcal
|15%
|Fat
|4.1 g
|5.1 g
|7%
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|2.7 g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|42 g
|53 g
|20%
|of which sugars
|31 g
|38 g
|42%
|Protein
|6.3 g
|7.9 g
|16%
|Salt
|0.42 g
|0.52 g
|9%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**65g mix and 60ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
