Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive

Size vs price is awesome
I bought this to transfer data from one pc to another and the capacity is fantastic. Like having an external drive for the price of a stick
Brilliant!
Very quick transfer speeds. Would highly recommend. Quick delivery also.
Neat and tidy flash stick - yet big and fast
Bought two for continual backing up of notes in lectures
Good Price
I checked around, and Tesco was a good price. Happy !
It's small!
Great little piece of kit. Ideal size to put on your keyring with keys but I do wonder how secure the slot is as it doesn't retract and there's no cover
Good
Does exactly what we want it to and at a good price
Good price
Good price compared with other sources. No problems encountered. Very quick. However, if you’ve a defunct laptop lying around consider purchasing a hard disc enclosure and use the hard disc out of the defunct laptop which can then be connected to your USB port.
Good product
A lot of memory for the price using it for PowerPoint presentations videos and pictures Very happy with product
SanDisk 64GB Fladh Drive
As described. No bells or whistles. Does what it says on the tin.
Good Flash Drive
I bought this recently and find it very efficient and fast!