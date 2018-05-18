By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive

5(29)Write a review
Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Product Description

  • USB 3.0 performance and high speeds of up to 150MB/s1 (32GB-128GB)
  • Transfer to drive up to 15x faster than st&ard USB 2.0 drives (32GB-128GB)
  • Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
  • - Transfer a full-length movie faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
  • - Transfer to drive faster than standard USB 2.0 drives
  • - USB 3.0 performance and high speeds of up to 130MB/s
  • The SanDisk Ultra Flair™ USB 3.0 flash drive moves your files fast. Spend less time waiting to transfer files and enjoy high-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 130MB/s1. Transfer a full-length movie to the drive faster than standard USB 2.0 drives. Its durable and sleek metal casing is tough enough to handle knocks with style. And, with password protection, you can rest assured that your private files stay private. Help secure files in style with the SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 flash drive.

Information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Size vs price is awesome

5 stars

I bought this to transfer data from one pc to another and the capacity is fantastic. Like having an external drive for the price of a stick

Brilliant!

5 stars

Very quick transfer speeds. Would highly recommend. Quick delivery also.

Neat and tidy flash stick - yet big and fast

5 stars

Bought two for continual backing up of notes in lectures

Good Price

5 stars

I checked around, and Tesco was a good price. Happy !

It's small!

4 stars

Great little piece of kit. Ideal size to put on your keyring with keys but I do wonder how secure the slot is as it doesn't retract and there's no cover

Good

5 stars

Does exactly what we want it to and at a good price

Good price

5 stars

Good price compared with other sources. No problems encountered. Very quick. However, if you’ve a defunct laptop lying around consider purchasing a hard disc enclosure and use the hard disc out of the defunct laptop which can then be connected to your USB port.

Good product

5 stars

A lot of memory for the price using it for PowerPoint presentations videos and pictures Very happy with product

SanDisk 64GB Fladh Drive

5 stars

As described. No bells or whistles. Does what it says on the tin.

Good Flash Drive

5 stars

I bought this recently and find it very efficient and fast!

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

