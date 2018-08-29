Tesco Cinnamon Instant Oats Cinnamon Pot 55G

Not enough ingredients
Tastes good but do not fill up to line or you will have a runny mess. Need to put more in to the pot please
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ / 94kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Oat Flakes (61%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cinnamon.
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Once opened, prepare and consume immediately.
Produced in the U.K.
Remove foil lid, stir and add boiling water to fill line (approx. 170ml). Stir well and stand for 2-3 minutes. Stir well before eating. Add more boiling water if required to adjust the consistency of the porridge. Do not reheat.
1 Servings
Label. Card widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling
55g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (55g)
|Energy
|398kJ / 94kcal
|895kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|36.9g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.2g
|Protein
|3.3g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions, with 170ml boiling water.
|-
|-
Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.Hold above fill line.
