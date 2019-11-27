By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Scottish Oats Porridge 2Kg

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Scottish Oats Porridge 2Kg
£ 2.05
£0.10/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy765kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 363kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled oat flakes.
  • Grown in Scotland The ideal climate for growing larger oats for thick porridge Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten. May contain wheat. Contains Oats. Oats contain gluten.. Also, may contain Wheat. Wheat contains gluten..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave 800W / 900W 4 1/2 mins / 4 mins
Place oats into a large non-metallic bowl, add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/2 minutes (900W), stir then cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Add sugar or salt to taste. Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Place oats in a small saucepan and add 300ml cold water.
Alternatively milk may be used instead of water to give a more luxurious, creamy porridge.
Bring gently to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Do not reheat.
Time: 2-3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1529kJ / 363kcal765kJ / 181kcal
Fat7.0g3.5g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g30.3g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre8.3g4.2g
Protein10.3g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Great start, just loose the black bits PLEASE!!

5 stars

I use these for cooking and breakfast, have tried all the rest but always come back to these. What I don't like though is having to pick out all the little black bits, they don't look good and should you get one, they are quite hard and the crunch they make is very off putting and I can't finish it so I give it to the dog!! Please could this be looked into as I spend more than I should sieving them out. Really nice on a cold morning with double cream and brown sugar on the top and then put under the grill for a lovely crispy topping!!

Too much single use plastic packaging for somethin

1 stars

Too much single use plastic packaging for something that could be easily packaged in cardboard

Love the product but hate that the plastic bag is

2 stars

Love the product but hate that the plastic bag is not recyclable, hence why I buy Scotts instead. Tesco needs to catch up with the packaging of their own products!

black bits inside

1 stars

THIS IS ALWAYS COVERED WITH BLACK BITS WHICH COULD BE DEAD INSECTS AND IT TAKES AGES FOR THE LOT TO BE REMOVED.

Best oats I can find

5 stars

I’ve made porridge with all sorts of oats but always come back to these

Great value for money

5 stars

I buy these oats every week as they are such great value for money, I use them in porridge and flapjacks and in lots of ways. Perfect product.

