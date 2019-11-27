Tesco Scottish Oats Porridge 2Kg

Great start, just loose the black bits PLEASE!!
I use these for cooking and breakfast, have tried all the rest but always come back to these. What I don't like though is having to pick out all the little black bits, they don't look good and should you get one, they are quite hard and the crunch they make is very off putting and I can't finish it so I give it to the dog!! Please could this be looked into as I spend more than I should sieving them out. Really nice on a cold morning with double cream and brown sugar on the top and then put under the grill for a lovely crispy topping!!
Too much single use plastic packaging for somethin
Too much single use plastic packaging for something that could be easily packaged in cardboard
Love the product but hate that the plastic bag is
Love the product but hate that the plastic bag is not recyclable, hence why I buy Scotts instead. Tesco needs to catch up with the packaging of their own products!
black bits inside
THIS IS ALWAYS COVERED WITH BLACK BITS WHICH COULD BE DEAD INSECTS AND IT TAKES AGES FOR THE LOT TO BE REMOVED.
Best oats I can find
I’ve made porridge with all sorts of oats but always come back to these
Great value for money
I buy these oats every week as they are such great value for money, I use them in porridge and flapjacks and in lots of ways. Perfect product.