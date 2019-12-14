By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nuts And Seeds Muesli 750G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Nuts And Seeds Muesli 750G
£ 2.00
£0.27/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy802kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ / 381kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of cereal flakes with dried fruit, nuts and seeds.
  • Wholesome Multigrains. Mixed with roasted hazelnuts, crunchy almonds and cashews. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Wholesome Multigrains. Mixed with roasted hazelnuts, crunchy almonds and cashews. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Chopped Dates [Date, Rice Flour], Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Mixed Nuts (5%) [Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds], Pumpkin Seed (2.5%), Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Dried Apricots [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Coconut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1604kJ / 381kcal802kJ / 191kcal
Fat8.7g4.4g
Saturates2.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate59.8g29.9g
Sugars11.5g5.8g
Fibre8.8g4.4g
Protein11.5g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it!

5 stars

This is our favourite muesli, we love it and have it for breakfast every day. A definite must for anyone who doesn't particularly like raisins and sultanas. Sadly our local Tesco doesn't seem to be stocking it at the moment, I hope it isn't discontinued.

Not a raisin in sight - wow!!

5 stars

I love seeds and nut cereals, but they usually have sultanas and raisins in with them ugh!! This mix is PERFECT!! I have found my happy breakfast …….!

Dates/apricots,clever combo as a seeded muesli,yum

5 stars

Quality brilliant. Loved the crunchy coconut and dates are always better than sultanas and raisins - which are always in muesli. And I detest s & r.

Delicious!!

5 stars

A great mix, delicious and tasty this has become our favourite, we especially like the amount of nuts and the large oats!

New favourite for us.

5 stars

Now our very favourite muesli. Not sweet; but with lots of naturally sweet seeds etc. The grains are not harsh.

All good plus great value

5 stars

A superb product for people who don't like so much fruit and/or raisins in their museli. It is tasty and is full of seeds, which is very good considering the price.

Usually bought next

Tesco Super Berry Granola 500G

£ 1.97
£0.39/100g

Tesco Fruit & Nut Granola 1Kg

£ 1.60
£0.16/100g

Tesco Bran Flakes 750G

£ 0.94
£0.13/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here