Tesco Nuts And Seeds Muesli 750G

Love it!
This is our favourite muesli, we love it and have it for breakfast every day. A definite must for anyone who doesn't particularly like raisins and sultanas. Sadly our local Tesco doesn't seem to be stocking it at the moment, I hope it isn't discontinued.
Not a raisin in sight - wow!!
I love seeds and nut cereals, but they usually have sultanas and raisins in with them ugh!! This mix is PERFECT!! I have found my happy breakfast …….!
Dates/apricots,clever combo as a seeded muesli,yum
Quality brilliant. Loved the crunchy coconut and dates are always better than sultanas and raisins - which are always in muesli. And I detest s & r.
Delicious!!
A great mix, delicious and tasty this has become our favourite, we especially like the amount of nuts and the large oats!
New favourite for us.
Now our very favourite muesli. Not sweet; but with lots of naturally sweet seeds etc. The grains are not harsh.
All good plus great value
A superb product for people who don't like so much fruit and/or raisins in their museli. It is tasty and is full of seeds, which is very good considering the price.