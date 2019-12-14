By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

5(16)Write a review
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Product Description

  • Oat Drink Barista Edition
  • So you are a barista? Perfect. This carton of barista edition oat drink is based on liquid oats which means it isn't overly sweet or excessively heavy. What it is, is fully foamable putting you in total control over the density and performance of your foam so you can showcase your latte art skillz, sorry we mean skills. Anyway, give it a try and see what you think. We are here for you from now on, whenever you are ready. So you are a non-barista? Also perfect. Just heat this barista edition oat drink in a container while giving it a whirl until it foams up nicely and then pour yourself a latte without milk. And if you don't feel like a latte you will be happy to know that this product tastes just as amazing if you drink it straight or pour it on your granola or put it to work with your cooking skills. But let's keep that to us non-baristas, okay?
  • It's Swedish
  • Free from lactose, milk protein and soya
  • 100% cool for vegans
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose, Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.Best before date: See the top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Hey non-barista this one's for your (too)
  • If you want a really nice latte that doesn't contain milk from a cow you have a couple of options. You could snap a photo of this package and show it to your barista or you could buy this carton and make one yourself. Just heat this barista edition oat drink (for non-baristas too) in a container while giving it a whirl until if foams up nicely and then pour. And since you are a non-barista you will be happy to know this product tastes just a amazing if you drink it straight or pour it on your granola or put it to work with your cooking skills. But let's keep that to this side of the carton, okay?
  • Shake me!

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 245 kJ
-59 kcal
Fat 3 g
of which saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 6.5 g
of which sugars 4.0 g*
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 1.0 g
Salt 0.10 g
Vitamin D 1.5 µg (30%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B120.38 µg (15%**)
Calcium 120 mg (15%**)
Beta-glucan0.4 g
*Natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

16 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best and only product to add to your coffee!

5 stars

The only milk substitute I will have in coffee! My husband, who normally would have milk, prefers this to milk.

Makes a lovely frothy coffee and nice hot chocolat

5 stars

Makes a lovely frothy coffee and nice hot chocolate. Actually prefer this to full fat dairy milk now. And it has added calcium.

does what it says on the carton

5 stars

Oat ly tastes great and is fab in coffee.. heat a little in your coffee cup before ading the coffee (real coffee not instant)

Absolutely brilliant!

5 stars

Great non-dairy milk to use for making Cappuccino. Perfect fluffy texture. Neutral taste, different than all other vegan milks we've tried. It's the perfect choice to foam it instead of milk. My husband, who is not a vegetarian and loves milk, just loves it! It's the best and only kind of vegan milk we use for making coffee. Tesco, please keep on bringing this product!

The best for hot drinks!

5 stars

Love this!! The best non-diary milk for coffee

The best milk alternative. Perfect for my lattes f

5 stars

The best milk alternative. Perfect for my lattes from my coffee machine

It's frothy man!

5 stars

Oatly can do no wrong in my eyes. This makes fabulous coffee and cappucinos.

Absolutely great 👍 use it in coffee for professio

5 stars

Absolutely great 👍 use it in coffee for professional taste without the fat.

Tastes lovely

5 stars

Love this product. No cruelty and it tastes lovely on my porridge, in my tea/coffee and on its own and worked well in my baking. Good all round product.

WOW!!

5 stars

Most dairy free milk are too thin for my coffee. I tried this one without warming it up, so straight from the fridge into my cup and wow! My first cup of dairy free coffee that actually tastes creamy. So yummy!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

