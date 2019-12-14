Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

Best and only product to add to your coffee!
The only milk substitute I will have in coffee! My husband, who normally would have milk, prefers this to milk.
Makes a lovely frothy coffee and nice hot chocolate. Actually prefer this to full fat dairy milk now. And it has added calcium.
does what it says on the carton
Oat ly tastes great and is fab in coffee.. heat a little in your coffee cup before ading the coffee (real coffee not instant)
Absolutely brilliant!
Great non-dairy milk to use for making Cappuccino. Perfect fluffy texture. Neutral taste, different than all other vegan milks we've tried. It's the perfect choice to foam it instead of milk. My husband, who is not a vegetarian and loves milk, just loves it! It's the best and only kind of vegan milk we use for making coffee. Tesco, please keep on bringing this product!
The best for hot drinks!
Love this!! The best non-diary milk for coffee
The best milk alternative. Perfect for my lattes from my coffee machine
It's frothy man!
Oatly can do no wrong in my eyes. This makes fabulous coffee and cappucinos.
Absolutely great 👍 use it in coffee for professional taste without the fat.
Tastes lovely
Love this product. No cruelty and it tastes lovely on my porridge, in my tea/coffee and on its own and worked well in my baking. Good all round product.
WOW!!
Most dairy free milk are too thin for my coffee. I tried this one without warming it up, so straight from the fridge into my cup and wow! My first cup of dairy free coffee that actually tastes creamy. So yummy!