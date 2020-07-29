Tesco Granola With Ancient Grains & Seeds 500G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.9(11)Write a review
£ 1.55
£0.31/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy935kJ 223kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ / 446kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted mixed cereals with sunflower seeds, linseeds and pumpkin seeds.
  • Carefully selected grains We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Mixed Grains Oat and spelt toasted with quinoa and packed with seeds.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Honey, Mixed Seeds (8%) [Sunflower Seeds, Linseeds, Pumpkin Seeds], Spelt (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Quinoa, Oat Flour, Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1871kJ / 446kcal935kJ / 223kcal
Fat15.9g8.0g
Saturates1.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate59.0g29.5g
Sugars9.8g4.9g
Fibre7.5g3.8g
Protein12.9g6.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

5 stars

Please bring it back. My kids love this granola!

5 stars

I love this granola. I am getting worried it will never be available again! Please restock soon.

5 stars

Why is this no longer in stock, it regularly can’t be bought and it’s so much better than other granolas particularly when you can’t tolerate the amount of wheat, raisins and sugar that’s in other granolas.

5 stars

Delicious and not too sweet. Healthy and crunchy. I used to cut up fruit small, spoon on Tesco Greek yoghurt and add a handful of this granola. Why has it disappeared from my local Tesco?

5 stars

Excellent, I used with with mixed fruit and yogurt for breakfast

5 stars

This is so good - just the right mix of not too sweet and nice and crunchy. Feels healthy! Please, Tesco, bring this product back.

5 stars

It is the best granola I’ve ever had (and I’ve tried a lot!). Really tasty and full of goodies. Add your own fruit so you don’t need to have same every day. I’m worried that now I’ve found you ‘Ancient Granola’ I cannot get you any more! Please don’t go.

5 stars

Is this ever going to come back in stock?

5 stars

Affordable and tasty with healthy ingredients and no added sugar or palm oil! It's a shame it has been out of stock for weeks now...

5 stars

Delicious, especially mixed with other cereals. Not too sweet.

