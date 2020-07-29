Tesco Granola With Ancient Grains & Seeds 500G

Please bring it back. My kids love this granola!
Bring this back!
I love this granola. I am getting worried it will never be available again! Please restock soon.
Why is this no longer in stock, it regularly can’t be bought and it’s so much better than other granolas particularly when you can’t tolerate the amount of wheat, raisins and sugar that’s in other granolas.
Eat for health and taste
Delicious and not too sweet. Healthy and crunchy. I used to cut up fruit small, spoon on Tesco Greek yoghurt and add a handful of this granola. Why has it disappeared from my local Tesco?
It is delicious - why is it no longer on sale??
Excellent, I used with with mixed fruit and yogurt for breakfast
This is so good - just the right mix of not too sweet and nice and crunchy. Feels healthy! Please, Tesco, bring this product back.
The healthiest and tastiest on the planet!
It is the best granola I’ve ever had (and I’ve tried a lot!). Really tasty and full of goodies. Add your own fruit so you don’t need to have same every day. I’m worried that now I’ve found you ‘Ancient Granola’ I cannot get you any more! Please don’t go.
Is this ever going to come back in stock?
Affordable and tasty with healthy ingredients and no added sugar or palm oil! It's a shame it has been out of stock for weeks now...
Great start to the day,
Delicious, especially mixed with other cereals. Not too sweet.