Tesco Strawberry Crisp 500G

Pathetic amount of strawberrys
Not sure why this is called "Strawberry Crisp" - when I opened the box I couldn't see a single strawberry and when I FILLED up my bowl, there was only 3 pieces of strawberry.
Delicious
Saw this on Eat Well For Less so picked up a box to try. It’s lovely, nice and crunchy with plenty of strawberry pieces. Will definitely buy this again.
Tasty, healthy breakfast cereal
I buy this cereal on a regular basis, it's simply delicious. Generous amount of strawberries pieces and no palm oil, a plus for me.
Bland
This is so bland. It's like chewing on cardboard. There were hardly any pieces of strawberry in there. Save your energy and spend £1 more on Jordan's
as good as leading brand
I've had this cereal for a good while but have never had trouble getting it out of the box. It's delicious -- equally as good as the leading brand's Country Crisp. Tastes the same that it surely must be made in the same factory, yet half the price.
Taste's Great
I do like this cereal, it tastes lovely but is so hard to get out of packet. Strawberry's are always in a bundle at bottom so you have to try and shake pack to mix it up then it all gets smashed to pieces. Would buy more if I didn't have to do that.