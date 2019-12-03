By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Strawberry Crisp 500G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Crisp 500G
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
1/12 of a pack
  • Energy754kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884kJ / 449kcal

Product Description

  • Clusters made with oat flakes, barley flakes and oat crisps with freeze dried strawberry pieces.
  • Sweet Strawberries. Crunchy granola clusters tumbled with freeze dried strawberries. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Sweet Strawberries. Crunchy granola clusters tumbled with freeze dried strawberries. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals - like they've been doing for decades.
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Sweet strawberries
  • Crunchy granola clusters tumbled with freeze dried strawberries
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Barley Flakes, Oat Crisp (Oat Flour, Rice Semolina, Sugar), Oat Flour, Strawberry Freeze Dried Pieces (2.5%) (Strawberry Freeze Dried Pieces, Sunflower Oil), Glucose Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Honey, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract),

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1884kJ / 449kcal754kJ / 179kcal
Fat14.7g5.9g
Saturates2.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate65.4g26.2g
Sugars15.9g6.4g
Fibre6.7g2.7g
Protein10.3g4.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Pathetic amount of strawberrys

2 stars

Not sure why this is called "Strawberry Crisp" - when I opened the box I couldn't see a single strawberry and when I FILLED up my bowl, there was only 3 pieces of strawberry.

Delicious

5 stars

Saw this on Eat Well For Less so picked up a box to try. It’s lovely, nice and crunchy with plenty of strawberry pieces. Will definitely buy this again.

Tasty, healthy breakfast cereal

5 stars

I buy this cereal on a regular basis, it's simply delicious. Generous amount of strawberries pieces and no palm oil, a plus for me.

Bland

2 stars

This is so bland. It's like chewing on cardboard. There were hardly any pieces of strawberry in there. Save your energy and spend £1 more on Jordan's

as good as leading brand

5 stars

I've had this cereal for a good while but have never had trouble getting it out of the box. It's delicious -- equally as good as the leading brand's Country Crisp. Tastes the same that it surely must be made in the same factory, yet half the price.

Taste's Great

3 stars

I do like this cereal, it tastes lovely but is so hard to get out of packet. Strawberry's are always in a bundle at bottom so you have to try and shake pack to mix it up then it all gets smashed to pieces. Would buy more if I didn't have to do that.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Crisp Cereal 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Tesco Nut & Maple Crisp Cereal 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Special Flakes Red Berry Cereal 375G

£ 1.25
£0.33/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here