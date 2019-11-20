Tesco Nut & Maple Crisp 500G

I think the recipe must have changed. As soon as t
I think the recipe must have changed. As soon as the cereal touches some milk it's very much not crisp. The flavour isn't great either
Not enough nuts
This is nice, it is tasty and filling and doesn't go soggy but it doesn't have nearly enough nuts. An average (40g) bowl has 2 pieces of nut, each of which is a quarter of a pecan or similar size piece of other nut!
Tastiest cereal about
Love it because it crispy and needs hardly any milk, I add extra nuts, good filling dish full
Why mess with a good recipe?
Tesco have changed the recipe and added what looks like tiny pieces of extra sweet corn flakes. I bought Maple & Pecan crisp because it was not as sweet as some other cereals, won't be buying any more :(
Tastes and filling all morning.
Surprisingly moderate sugar content. So fillinng bring them back nothing like them anywhere!
Great Texture and Taste
It's so much nicer than I thought it would be. There are nice big bits of nuts, and the crisps easily chewed and don't destroy the inside of you mouth.
GREAT Cunchy taste
I bought originally a few months ago as I do not like soggy cereal, tried so mnt this is the best, lovely and crunchy
fantastic tasty and crunchy
i buy a box of this most weeks its the best cereal i have had for a long while i would give it 10 stars if i could **********