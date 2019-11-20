By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nut & Maple Crisp 500G

4(8)
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy750kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1876kJ / 447kcal

Product Description

  • Clusters of oat flakes, barley flakes and rice crisp with mixed nuts and maple syrup.
  • Canadian Maple Syrup Granola clusters tumbled with almonds, hazelnuts, brazils and pecans. Carefully selected grains We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Canadian maple syrup
  • Granola clusters tumbled with almonds, hazelnuts, brazils and pecans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sugar, Barley Flakes, Rice Crisp (9%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Malted Barley Extract], Oat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Nuts (6%) [Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts, Pecan Nuts], Maple Syrup (2%), Coconut, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g
Energy1876kJ / 447kcal750kJ / 179kcal
Fat15.9g6.4g
Saturates2.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate63.4g25.4g
Sugars15.5g6.2g
Fibre7.1g2.8g
Protein9.0g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

I think the recipe must have changed. As soon as t

3 stars

I think the recipe must have changed. As soon as the cereal touches some milk it's very much not crisp. The flavour isn't great either

Not enough nuts

3 stars

This is nice, it is tasty and filling and doesn't go soggy but it doesn't have nearly enough nuts. An average (40g) bowl has 2 pieces of nut, each of which is a quarter of a pecan or similar size piece of other nut!

Tastiest cereal about

5 stars

Love it because it crispy and needs hardly any milk, I add extra nuts, good filling dish full

Why mess with a good recipe?

3 stars

Tesco have changed the recipe and added what looks like tiny pieces of extra sweet corn flakes. I bought Maple & Pecan crisp because it was not as sweet as some other cereals, won't be buying any more :(

Tastes and filling all morning.

5 stars

Surprisingly moderate sugar content. So fillinng bring them back nothing like them anywhere!

Great Texture and Taste

5 stars

It's so much nicer than I thought it would be. There are nice big bits of nuts, and the crisps easily chewed and don't destroy the inside of you mouth.

GREAT Cunchy taste

5 stars

I bought originally a few months ago as I do not like soggy cereal, tried so mnt this is the best, lovely and crunchy

fantastic tasty and crunchy

5 stars

i buy a box of this most weeks its the best cereal i have had for a long while i would give it 10 stars if i could **********

