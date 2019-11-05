Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G

taste just like kraves
taste just like kraves
Not nice
Not really a nice cereal - rock hard and doesn't soften even with milk
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Filling (35%) [Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flour, Maize, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Iron, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6.
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold over inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1916kJ / 456kcal
|575kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.5g
|20.6g
|Sugars
|26.2g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Vitamin D
|3.65µg (73%NRV)
|1.10µg (22%NRV)
|Vitamin E
|8.8mg (73%NRV)
|2.6mg (22%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.80mg (73%NRV)
|0.24mg (22%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.02mg (73%NRV)
|0.31mg (22%NRV)
|Niacin
|11.7mg (73%NRV)
|3.5mg (22%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.02mg (73%NRV)
|0.31mg (22%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|146µg (73%NRV)
|44µg (22%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|1.83µg (73%NRV)
|0.55µg (22%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|4.4mg (73%NRV)
|1.3mg (22%NRV)
|Iron
|10.2mg (73%NRV)
|3.1mg (22%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
