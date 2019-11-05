By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G
£ 1.10
£0.29/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy575kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1916kJ / 456kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal pillows with a milk chocolate filling with added vitamins and iron.
  • Chocolatey soft centre We love brekkie that's why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Chocolatey soft centre
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Filling (35%) [Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flour, Maize, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Iron, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond, brazil nut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold over inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1916kJ / 456kcal575kJ / 137kcal
Fat17.0g5.1g
Saturates3.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate68.5g20.6g
Sugars26.2g7.9g
Fibre1.5g0.5g
Protein6.5g2.0g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D3.65µg (73%NRV)1.10µg (22%NRV)
Vitamin E8.8mg (73%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.80mg (73%NRV)0.24mg (22%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.02mg (73%NRV)0.31mg (22%NRV)
Niacin11.7mg (73%NRV)3.5mg (22%NRV)
Vitamin B61.02mg (73%NRV)0.31mg (22%NRV)
Folic Acid146µg (73%NRV)44µg (22%NRV)
Vitamin B121.83µg (73%NRV)0.55µg (22%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4.4mg (73%NRV)1.3mg (22%NRV)
Iron10.2mg (73%NRV)3.1mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

taste just like kraves

4 stars

taste just like kraves

Not nice

1 stars

Not really a nice cereal - rock hard and doesn't soften even with milk

Usually bought next

Tesco Choco Snaps Cereal 350G

£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Tesco Pillows Choco-Nut Cereal 375G

£ 1.10
£0.29/100g

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here