Tesco Lamb & Mint Gravy Granules 200G

Gorgeous! So too was The Pork ones! Where are they
I love all your gravy granules Tesco, and will only use yours. This is Gorgeous! So too was The PORK granules...but its gone from stock again. Please bring it back...its perfect!
Lovely
Lovely but slightly a bit too much salt for me as I never add salt to anything so it tastes strong. Mild mint to the flavour but lots of lamb taste. Have tried it just on it's own with chips as well. Saltiness goes down when added to meat juices. I love the bisto one but this is a very good sub when cost is an issue.
True lamb flavour
Love these granules, they are full of lamb flavour but why can I not get them at my local store in Lewes East Sussex any more?
first timed used really nice
Added flavour
Great Flavour not runny use it in caserroles