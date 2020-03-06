By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb & Mint Gravy Granules 200G

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 0.70
£0.35/100g
75ml of gravy
  • Energy94kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 126kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb flavour gravy granules with mint.
  • WITH A HINT OF MINT Specially made for roasted flavour and silky texture
  • With a hint of mint
  • Specially made for roasted flavour and silky texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contains Wheat, Barley), Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Mint, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Stir with 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml75ml of gravy
Energy126kJ / 30kcal94kJ / 23kcal
Fat1.8g1.3g
Saturates1.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.3g2.4g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous! So too was The Pork ones! Where are they

5 stars

I love all your gravy granules Tesco, and will only use yours. This is Gorgeous! So too was The PORK granules...but its gone from stock again. Please bring it back...its perfect!

Lovely

4 stars

Lovely but slightly a bit too much salt for me as I never add salt to anything so it tastes strong. Mild mint to the flavour but lots of lamb taste. Have tried it just on it's own with chips as well. Saltiness goes down when added to meat juices. I love the bisto one but this is a very good sub when cost is an issue.

True lamb flavour

5 stars

Love these granules, they are full of lamb flavour but why can I not get them at my local store in Lewes East Sussex any more?

first timed used really nice

5 stars

first timed used really nice

Added flavour

4 stars

Great Flavour not runny use it in caserroles

