Tesco Honey Hoops 375G

These are horrible to the point where they are inedible. Put them out for the birds and even they wouldn’t eat them
Made my little girls breakfast time easy again
So pleased these are back in stores, my little girl is autistic and wouldn’t eat anything else, she’s not eaten cereal for months, just happened to walk down the cereal isle and there they were, she’s on her second bowl already 😊
Please Bring it Back
I wish this would come back! we all loved this - proper sized hoops, unlike the shrunk Cheerios
These were very tasty so why can’t we get them again. Not been in stock for a few weeks Come on Tesco get them back in please please