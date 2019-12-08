By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Hoops 375G

4(4)
Tesco Honey Hoops 375G
£ 1.00
£0.27/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1644kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Oat and wheat cereal, coated with honey and sugar, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • CHEERFULLY CRUNCHY
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Blended Honey (3%), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness, fold over inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1644kJ / 388kcal493kJ / 117kcal
Fat3.6g1.1g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate79.0g23.7g
Sugars24.0g7.2g
Fibre5.0g1.5g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Salt0.6g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron7.8mg (56%NRV)2.3mg (16%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 12 servings.--

These are horrible to the point where they are ine

1 stars

These are horrible to the point where they are inedible. Put them out for the birds and even they wouldn’t eat them

Made my little girls breakfast time easy again

5 stars

So pleased these are back in stores, my little girl is autistic and wouldn’t eat anything else, she’s not eaten cereal for months, just happened to walk down the cereal isle and there they were, she’s on her second bowl already 😊

Please Bring it Back

5 stars

I wish this would come back! we all loved this - proper sized hoops, unlike the shrunk Cheerios

These were very tasty so why can’t we get them aga

5 stars

These were very tasty so why can’t we get them again. Not been in stock for a few weeks Come on Tesco get them back in please please

