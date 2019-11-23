By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hon, Oats & Almonds Special Cereal 500G
£ 1.25
£0.25/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy489kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1629kJ / 384kcal

Product Description

  • Rice and whole grain wheat cereal flakes fortified with vitamins and iron, coated with sugar and honey with oats and almonds.
  • RICE & WHOLEWHEAT Tumbled with roasted almonds and pure honey for a light breakfast We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice, Wheat, Sugar, Oats (10%), Almonds (2%), Honey (2%), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin D, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Not suitable children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlPer 30g
Energy1629kJ / 384kcal489kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.8g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate80.7g24.2g
Sugars18.4g5.5g
Fibre3.2g1.0g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
Vitamin D4.07µg (81%NRV)1.22µg (24%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.90mg (82%NRV)0.27mg (25%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.14mg (81%NRV)0.34mg (24%NRV)
Niacin13.0mg (81%NRV)3.9mg (24%NRV)
Vitamin B61.14mg (81%NRV)0.34mg (24%NRV)
Folic Acid163µg (81%NRV)49µg (24%NRV)
Vitamin B122.03µg (81%NRV)0.61µg (24%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4.9mg (82%NRV)1.5mg (25%NRV)
Iron11.4mg (81%NRV)3.4mg (24%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Not suitable children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

I only tried them as my usual brand was out of stock and I haven't gone back to my old brand ever since. I find them much better and crispier for almost half the price. But to be honest I would still buy the Tesco ones even if the other brand was as cheap.

Lovely!

5 stars

I LOVE cereal and I've been looking for a low fat version which makes me look forward to breakfast and this is it! A new staple in my basket :) Crunchy, moreish and a good hint of almond - lovely!

Great cereal

5 stars

Very nice cereal, goes very well with fruit, just wondered why I can't buy it in the Beverley store, it also wasn't available in the Hull store on Beverley road, (they have it now) I could find it in the Barrow-in-Furness store, a long way to go for cereal

Delicious and low fat

4 stars

Delicious and low fat

The tastiest low fat cereal I've ever had

5 stars

This cereal is so tasty, and goes well with any sliced fruit on the top or yoghurt poured on it, or just simply with milk. This is my familys new favourite cereal

I love these

5 stars

I buy 4-5 packs as they are tasty...also way cheaper than Kellogg's special k

