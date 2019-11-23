Tesco Hon, Oats & Almonds Special Cereal 500G

Great product!
I only tried them as my usual brand was out of stock and I haven't gone back to my old brand ever since. I find them much better and crispier for almost half the price. But to be honest I would still buy the Tesco ones even if the other brand was as cheap.
Lovely!
I LOVE cereal and I've been looking for a low fat version which makes me look forward to breakfast and this is it! A new staple in my basket :) Crunchy, moreish and a good hint of almond - lovely!
Great cereal
Very nice cereal, goes very well with fruit, just wondered why I can't buy it in the Beverley store, it also wasn't available in the Hull store on Beverley road, (they have it now) I could find it in the Barrow-in-Furness store, a long way to go for cereal
Delicious and low fat
Delicious and low fat
The tastiest low fat cereal I've ever had
This cereal is so tasty, and goes well with any sliced fruit on the top or yoghurt poured on it, or just simply with milk. This is my familys new favourite cereal
I love these
I buy 4-5 packs as they are tasty...also way cheaper than Kellogg's special k