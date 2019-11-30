By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Fibre Bran Cereal 750G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco High Fibre Bran Cereal 750G
£ 1.45
£0.19/100g
Per 40g
  • Energy589kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1472kJ / 350kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat bran sticks fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • MALTY CRUNCH Packed with bran and lightly toasted for a wholesome breakfast We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Bran (70%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, milk and oats. Oats contain gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1472kJ / 350kcal589kJ / 140kcal
Fat3.9g1.6g
Saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate54.0g21.6g
Sugars13.6g5.4g
Fibre22.1g8.8g
Protein13.7g5.5g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)2.00µg (40%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.44mg (40%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.56mg (40%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)6.4mg (40%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.56mg (40%NRV)
Folic Acid200µg (100%NRV)80µg (40%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)1.00µg (40%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)2.4mg (40%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)5.6mg (40%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it!

5 stars

I have poor digestion which leaves me feeling sluggish and grumpy. I realised that I needed more fibre and this cereal is my favourite way to get it. I think it's nicer than the other brands in texture and taste and contains most of the micronutrients I need for the day too. I just add some flaxseed on top for Omega 3 too.

Lovely mixed into natural yogurt with some blueber

5 stars

Lovely mixed into natural yogurt with some blueberries and honey

Awful soggy & mashy texture, high fat sugar & salt

1 stars

Awful Bran Cereals, I had it for breakfast with could milk and few freshly chopped nuts, after few seconds by the time I went into the draw to fetch a spoon they became soggy and mashy. Price is good compared to other brands but unfortunately still high in salt, sugar and fat content and taste like the food we feed the pigs with back where I come from... I will not buy this product again and wouldn’t recommend it either.

Good value

5 stars

Good value

Tasty and full of fibre

4 stars

Tasty and full of fibre

This product is just as good as the more expensive

5 stars

This product is just as good as the more expensive version in my opinion.Please bring back to all branches of Tesco.

Disappointing, do not recommend this product.

2 stars

Thought it was worth a try as it's so much cheaper than the Kellogg's brand but the taste was not anywhere near as nice so I would rather pay more and enjoy breakfast. Gave this away.

