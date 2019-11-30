Tesco High Fibre Bran Cereal 750G

I love it!
I have poor digestion which leaves me feeling sluggish and grumpy. I realised that I needed more fibre and this cereal is my favourite way to get it. I think it's nicer than the other brands in texture and taste and contains most of the micronutrients I need for the day too. I just add some flaxseed on top for Omega 3 too.
Lovely mixed into natural yogurt with some blueberries and honey
Awful soggy & mashy texture, high fat sugar & salt
Awful Bran Cereals, I had it for breakfast with could milk and few freshly chopped nuts, after few seconds by the time I went into the draw to fetch a spoon they became soggy and mashy. Price is good compared to other brands but unfortunately still high in salt, sugar and fat content and taste like the food we feed the pigs with back where I come from... I will not buy this product again and wouldn’t recommend it either.
Good value
Tasty and full of fibre
This product is just as good as the more expensive version in my opinion.Please bring back to all branches of Tesco.
Disappointing, do not recommend this product.
Thought it was worth a try as it's so much cheaper than the Kellogg's brand but the taste was not anywhere near as nice so I would rather pay more and enjoy breakfast. Gave this away.