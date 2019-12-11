Pukka Organic Fair Matcha Clean Green 20 Tea Bags 30G
Product Description
- Organic green tea with dandelion, fennel & a luscious lemony lift
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic whole leaf green tea, lemon and dandelion root make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- FairWild
- 18% FairWild™ certified ingredients (licorice) by dried weight.
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- Fair for Life - Fair trade
- 64% fair trade ingredients certified by IMO according to the Fair for Life Programme - green tea, licorice, nettle, turmeric
- Spring clean your spirit with nature's finest fairly-traded clean green herbs. Let them dance in your cup for a while to release the zing of whole lemons and the freshness of dandelion root. One sip and you're ready to sparkle. Keep shining.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for spring-cleaning your mind, body and spirit.
- Organic
- 1% for the planet
- Kosher
- Pack size: 30g
100% Organically Grown and Ethically Sourced ingredients: Sencha Green Tea (40%), Sweet Fennel Seed (10%), Dandelion Root (10%), Licorice Root, Nettle Leaf, Lemon Essential Oil Flavour (6%), Turmeric Root, Lemon Whole (4%), Lemon Myrtle Leaf, Matcha Powder (Jejo do Garucha) (2%)
Best before end: see base
Made in the UK
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly boiled water for up to 15 minutes.
20 Count
Box. Recyclable
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
30g ℮
