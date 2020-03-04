By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ras El Hanout Seasoning 50G

Tesco Ras El Hanout Seasoning 50G
£ 0.90
£1.80/100g
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Moroccan inspired spice mix with rose petals.
  • Warming and fragrant Moroccan style spice blend. Perfect for lamb or chicken stews.
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Paprika, Sugar, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Coriander Seed, Chillies, Fennel Seeds, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Shallot, Turmeric, Pimento, Rose Petals (3%), Mace, Cardamom, Black Onion Seed, Nutmeg, Ginger, Star Anise, Clove.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat 1 tbsp vegetable oil in a frying pan and brown 500g boneless chicken thighs. Add 1 sliced onion and cook until softened. Stir in 2 tbsp (1/3 jar) Ras el Hanout seasoning, fry for 2 minutes then add 400ml chicken stock and 100g dried apricots. Simmer for 1 hour until sauce is thickened.

    Alternatively sprinkle over chicken before frying and serve in wraps with riata and salad.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a tablespoon (3.7g) contains
Energy1276kJ / 307kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat10.8g0.4g
Saturates2.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate25.1g0.9g
Sugars13.5g0.5g
Fibre33.1g1.2g
Protein10.9g0.4g
Salt8.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

