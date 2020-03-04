Tesco Ras El Hanout Seasoning 50G

- Energy47kJ 11kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
- Moroccan inspired spice mix with rose petals.
- Warming and fragrant Moroccan style spice blend. Perfect for lamb or chicken stews.
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Paprika, Sugar, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Coriander Seed, Chillies, Fennel Seeds, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Shallot, Turmeric, Pimento, Rose Petals (3%), Mace, Cardamom, Black Onion Seed, Nutmeg, Ginger, Star Anise, Clove.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Heat 1 tbsp vegetable oil in a frying pan and brown 500g boneless chicken thighs. Add 1 sliced onion and cook until softened. Stir in 2 tbsp (1/3 jar) Ras el Hanout seasoning, fry for 2 minutes then add 400ml chicken stock and 100g dried apricots. Simmer for 1 hour until sauce is thickened.
Alternatively sprinkle over chicken before frying and serve in wraps with riata and salad.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a tablespoon (3.7g) contains
|Energy
|1276kJ / 307kcal
|47kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|13.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|33.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|10.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|8.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
