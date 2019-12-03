Hilltop Honey Organic Acacia Honey 370G

Product Description
- Organic acacia honey
- Our range of organic honey has been harvested from various flora, foraged by bees on certified organic lands within Europe. Organically certified by the Soil Association and brilliantly packaged in an easy squeezy 100% recyclable bottle.
- Organic
- Pack size: 370g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature away from direct light.
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Hilltop Honey Ltd,
- Unit 5,
- Dyffryn Ind. Estate,
- Pool Road,
- Newtown,
- Powys,
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per tbsp (15g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1416kj
|213kj
|Energy (kcal)
|333kcal
|50kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|12g
|Of which sugar
|70g
|10g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|<0.01g
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
