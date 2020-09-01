Captain Morgan Spiced Rum & Cola 4 X 250Ml

- Enjoy the legendary mix, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold and cola (with caffeine), pre-mixed in a can for the perfect serve every time.
Always best served chilled, enjoy a Captain and Cola in a glass with ice and lime for a smooth, refreshing taste.
- Expertly blended with adventurous spice and natural flavours, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold is a premium spirit drink made with the finest Caribbean Rum. It‘s the complex blend of spices, maturation in charred American white oak bourbon barrels and natural fruitiness of the rum that gives our spiced spirit its rich colour and aroma. Notes of rich natural vanilla, brown sugar, dried fruit, warming spices and hints of oak come together to create a perfectly balanced spirit with a smooth finish.
- Captain Morgan was a real life person in the 17th century Jamaica. Starting out as a buccaneer, later becoming a captain and ending up as the governor of Jamaica, Morgan's colourful life was full of fun adventures with his crew. The spirit of Sir Henry Morgan lives on in his legendary rum drinks.
- Live Like the Captain!
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold premixed with Cola in a can (with Caffeine)
- Enjoy the legendary Captain and Cola wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time
- Notes of rich vanilla, warming spice and hints of oak balanced perfectly with cola
- Always best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and lime
- Easy to take with and ready to enjoy wherever you are
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Tasting Notes
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Capt Morgan Rum Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 250ml
