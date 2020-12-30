By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Chicken & Tomato Risotto 250G Jar

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Chicken & Tomato Risotto 250G Jar
£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken, tomato, vegetables & rice
  • At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our delicious range of jars, we use over 27 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of tastes & textures, so there's plenty for your baby to explore.
  • This Chicken & Tomato Risotto recipe is made with our highest quality ingredients sourced directly from the farmers we know & trust. What's more, it's
  • - free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • - free from added salt
  • - a texture that is tailored for your baby's age
  • Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
  • Pack size: 0.25KG

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée (31%), Vegetables (25%) (Carrot, Leek, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Onion), Rice (19%), Water, Chicken (10%), Wheat Starch (Gluten Free), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic, Oregano

Storage

Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Serve hot or cold.
  • Little appetites vary, stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
  • To warm, stand in hot water. Take care if microwaving.
  • Stir well & always check the temperature before serving.
  • Food good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining.
  • Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Name and address

  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie
  • Cow & Gate,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Cow & Gate Ireland,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 285 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat 2 g
of which, saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 9.2 g
of which, sugars*2 g
Fibre 1.1 g
Protein 2.9 g
Salt*0.04 g
*contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-

Safety information

View more safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+

£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Ella's Kitchen Tomato & Basil Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg
Clubcard Price

Cow & Gate Stage 3 Vegetable & Turkey Risotto 250G Jar

£ 0.85
£3.40/kg

Ella's Kitchen Sweetcorn Plus Carrot Melty Sticks 17G

£ 1.00
£58.83/kg
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here