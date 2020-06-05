Cow & Gate Orchard Fruit Yogurt 7Mth+ 200G Jar
Offer
Product Description
- Pear, apple & banana with yoghurt
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our delicious range of jars, we use over 27 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of tastes & textures, so there's plenty for your baby to explore.
- This Orchard Fruit Yoghurt Recipe is made with our highest quality ingredients, including tasty apples and pears, sourced directly from the farmers we know & trust. What's more, it's
- - free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
- - free from added sugar
- - a texture that is tailored for your baby's age
- Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
- Pack size: 0.2KG
Information
Ingredients
Pear (42%), Apple (18%), Full Cream Milk, Yoghurt (contains Milk) (10%), Banana (8%), Rice Flour, Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Vitamin C
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Little appetites vary, stir well & serve your baby's portion into a clean bowl.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Natural ingredients may cause staining.
- Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
Name and address
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- We're here to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|291 kJ / 69 kcal
|Fat
|1 g
|of which, saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|of which, sugars*
|10 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|1 g
|Salt*
|0.05 g
|Vitamin C
|15 mg†
|*contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|†60% of Labelling Reference Value; a guide to the daily amount of vitamin C for infants & young children
|-
Safety information
Natural ingredients may cause staining. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020