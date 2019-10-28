By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Deli Pork & Sweet Chilli Sausage Roll

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Deli Pork & Sweet Chilli Sausage Roll

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One roll
  • Energy2062kJ 495kcal
    25%
  • Fat31.1g
    44%
  • Saturates13.2g
    66%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat and sweet chilli sauce wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Seasoned pork sausage meat and sweet chilli sauce wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (44%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Onion, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Protein, Water, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Dried Onion, Dried Red Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Dried Red Chilli, Sage, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1375kJ / 330kcal2062kJ / 495kcal
Fat20.7g31.1g
Saturates8.8g13.2g
Carbohydrate22.4g33.6g
Sugars4.1g6.2g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein12.5g18.8g
Salt1.0g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Deli Pork & Apple Sausage Roll

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Taste Original Chicken Satay Snack 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Italian Kitchen Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Speciale 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here